Houston Attorney Neal Davis Earns Texas Super Lawyer 2014 Award

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2014 --In April 2014, criminal defense attorney Neal Davis was once again selected as a Texas Super Lawyer. Only 5 percent of lawyers in Texas meet the very rigorous requirements of being a Super Lawyer.



“I am honored to be recognized as a Texas Super Lawyer,” Neal Davis said. “The main reason is that this award is based on peer evaluations. It always makes you feel good when your fellow lawyers think of you as among the best. After all, they’re usually the ones in the best position to recognize the best in their field.”



This is the fourth consecutive year that Neal Davis has been honored with the Texas Super Lawyer award. Davis is board certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in criminal law and the recipient of various other awards for his work as a criminal defense lawyer.



