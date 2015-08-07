Houston Criminal Defense Attorney Lisa Shapiro Strauss Establishes Scholarship to Help Those Studying Criminal Justice

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2015 --Lisa Shapiro Strauss, a criminal defense attorney in Houston, is proud to announce the establishment of the 2015 Donald Memorial Legal Scholarship.



The $2,000 scholarship is open to any student pursuing a college education in criminal justice and has at least a 3.0 GPA. The deadline to apply is Dec. 10, 2015.



"The scholarship is in honor of my late grandfather, Martin Donald, who was a survivor of the Holocaust," Strauss said. "He was sent to live as an orphan in London, England, when he was 14 years old. He never got the chance to get a high school or college education. He immediately had to support himself and later his family. Martin was a very successful businessman in Dallas, Texas. His story demonstrates that all of us can succeed from any background. I wanted to name this in his honor and memory because he was the most generous, resilient and compassionate man that I know. "



Once a college student herself and now a parent, Strauss understands that every penny counts when it comes to the cost of an education. She hopes to use this scholarship opportunity to alleviate the winner's financial debt as they work hard to pursue their dreams.



"I would love to help someone and make their burden a little bit lighter in the process," Strauss said.



Her advice to applicants and anyone interested in a career in the criminal justice system is that, while it's not an easy field, it is the backbone of our system that persists no matter what the state of the economy.



"We always have crime in our world," she said. "We always need good people to both prosecute and defend citizens of our country and uphold the Constitution of the United States."



Scholarship applicants must fill out an application form and write an essay on the following topic:



"What are your reasons for pursuing a career in criminal justice law? Explain your views on reforming the criminal justice system and any new ideas in doing so. The essay should be between 1,000-1,500 words."



For more information on applying and to download an application, click here.



About Lisa Shapiro Strauss

Lisa Shapiro Strauss Attorney at Law has provided aggressive criminal defense to residents of Houston and surrounding areas for more than 15 years. A former prosecutor, Strauss brings a unique perspective to criminal cases, evaluating them from both sides to find the best strategy.



If you've been accused of a crime, she will provide a thorough case evaluation and advise you on what option is in your best interest, which may include working to get your case dismissed, negotiating a plea bargain, or fighting for your rights in court.



Strauss devotes substantial time and resources to each and every client. She believes everyone is entitled to a strong defense and will work with any client to come up with a flexible payment plan.



Call 877-896-8984 today to schedule a free consultation with Lisa Shapiro Strauss Attorney at Law.