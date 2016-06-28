Houston Dentist Dr. Richard Waghalter Offers Latest Non-Surgical Treatments for Gum Disease

Bellaire, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2016 --Patients of Dr. Richard Waghalter at Healthy Smiles of Houston have access to some of the latest non-surgical treatments for gum disease that are helping them achieve optimal oral health. According to the Center for Disease Control, one out of every two adults in American over the age of 30 has some form of periodontal disease. This chronic inflammatory disease of the gums also affects the bones that support the teeth, and when left untreated, can lead to tooth loss and has been associated with a variety of other chronic inflammatory diseases. With these latest non-surgical treatments, Dr. Waghalter is helping patients improve their oral and overall health effectively with minimally invasive measures.



The treatments Dr. Waghalter administers for patients with gum disease depends on if they are showing a mild, moderate, or extreme case of the disease. Typically, patients presenting with any form of gum disease undergo a scaling and root planing procedure which utilizes hand instruments to remove built up tartar from the surface of the teeth that is causing the chronic inflammation of the gums. The root planing process smooths the surfaces of the tooth roots and removes any infected material.



Dr. Waghalter may also recommend antibiotic treatment for patients with gum disease with a product called Arestin. This antibiotic is administered to the gums directly following a scaling and root planing procedure to eliminate any remaining bacteria painlessly.



For patients with more advanced stages of periodontal disease, Dr. Waghalter offers laser therapy that uses light energy instead of a traditional scalpel and suture to remove infected tissue and gums. Unlike traditional gum surgery that is painful for the patient and requires extensive recovery, laser therapy is minimally invasive and actually accelerates the rate of healing for the patient following the procedure.



Other non-surgical treatments Dr. Waghalter offers for patients with gum disease include PerioFlo and Emdogain. PerioFlo is a device that effectively removes the bacteria on the tooth root under the gum line that contributes to chronic inflammation. Emdogain utilizes proteins and enzymes to regenerate bone and gum tissue that has been lost as a result of periodontal disease. Dr. Waghalter administers this treatment to the tooth root following a cleaning procedure that has been completed using local anesthetic.



For patients who experience loose teeth as a result of periodontal disease, Dr. Waghalter can also perform a periodontal splinting procedure that uses composite material, a thin wire, or mesh to stabilize loose teeth with adjacent teeth that are more stable.



About Dr. Richard Waghalter

With more than 40 years of experience as a dental professional, Dr. Waghalter has become known as one of the most respected leaders in periodontology in the Houston, TX area. He has spent nearly 25 years of his career teaching local university students in addition to treating patients at his Bellaire, TX office.



To learn more about Dr. Waghalter and the non-surgical options he offers for the treatment of gum disease