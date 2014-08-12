Houston DWI Task Force Running 2 Week Crack Down for Labor Day 2014

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2014 --DWI crashes and arrests are particularly high towards the end of summer, peaking through Labor Day. The Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-gac.org) is partnering with the Texas Department of Transportation, operating through a grant awarded to HGAC.



For the second year in a row, the DWI task force will crack down on suspected drunk drivers in Harris, Montgomery, Brazoria, and Galveston counties as part of a Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) to reduce drunk driving in the Houston area. Over the 2013 Labor Day enforcement period, the HGAC DWI task force made 216 DWI arrests in the region.



TxDOT supplies grants funding overtime pay and extra resources needed for saturation patrol, check points, and to make no-refusal blood draws a reality.



Read more about DWI laws and the legality of no-refusal blood draws here:

http://www.dwi-texas.com



If you have plans that include drinking over the next couple of weekends, be sure to drink responsibly. Whatever your plans are, don’t drink and drive.