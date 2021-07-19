Houston Hard Money Lender Offers Dual Promotions in July

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2021 --Priority Investor Loans, a hard money lender in Houston, is currently offering two promotions this July. The first promotion will provide a free appraisal on the customer's next closed deal. The second promotion offers $1000 cash back for referrals that close a deal! This is an excellent opportunity to increase your business and make more money by taking advantage of these deals.



Why Use a Hard Money Loan?



One of the major perks of using a hard money loan is that both approval and funding happen very quickly. You can have the funds you need in as little as a few weeks, which is great for those who are looking to invest with limited cash on hand. They also offer flexible competitive rates and no prepayment penalties for your convenience. One of the more important factors when it comes to hard money loans is that they do not require any credit checks. Additionally, hard money loans have very few requirements. You will not need to worry about income, credit score or anything else.



About Priority Investor Loans

Priority Investor Loans has been providing loans to real estate investors and other borrowers for more than 13 years. Priority Investor Loans has a primary focus on hard money loans, but also provides financing for property flips and short sales. Their simplified loan process enable clients to close transactions in as little as a few weeks. They offer flexible competitive rates with no prepayment penalties for a variety of property types including residential, commercial and mixed-use buildings.



One of the recent additions to their services is offering two promotions for borrowers who are looking for a loan with no credit check needed and no income requirements. These are great incentives to take advantage of as they can save you thousands on your next real estate investment transaction.



