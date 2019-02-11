Houston Marketing Agency, MARION, Sponsors Upcoming 2019 WordCamp

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2019 --MARION, a full-service marketing agency in Houston and Austin, TX, sponsors upcoming 2019 WordCamp.



While the MARION marketing company offers digital, traditional, and graphic design services on a monthly or project basis, their web design services are a core component of their business. Each new client website is built on WordPress due to its ease-of-use for marketers and client contacts.



For this reason, MARION has chosen to sponsor 2019 WordCamp Dayton at the Small Business level. WordCamp conferences are marketing and web development conferences that help attendees gain a better understanding of WordPress. WordCamp ticket prices (usually around $40) are kept to a minimum thanks to sponsors and volunteers who make the events possible.



Jay Ferranti, a web developer at MARION says, "WordPress is the most widely used content management system that exists. Not only is it easy to use, but it comes with an incredibly thorough knowledge base and vast user base to aid development and troubleshooting. This helps reduce website costs and headaches for our clients while maintaining high performance."



The March 1st and 2nd WordCamp will host keynote speaker Steve Grunwell, and include sessions about web page load speed, taxes for WordPress-based businesses, mobile-friendly web design, and more.



About MARION

MARION has locations in Houston and Austin, and provides expert digital marketing, traditional marketing, and graphic design services for small to mid-sized businesses throughout Texas. For more information on MARION's services, contact them at (713)-623-6444 or visit https://www.marion.com.