Houston Marketing Agency, MARION, Wins Gold at 2020 AVA Digital Awards

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2020 --MARION Integrated Marketing, an award-winning marketing agency in Houston, Austin, and Forth Worth, has been presented a 2020 AVA Digital Awards Gold Award for a recent landing page design.



MARION offers digital, traditional and graphic design services to Texas customers as part of a project or ongoing retainer. The agency has offered branding and graphic design services for almost 40 years, and web design services over the past two decades.



The MARION team is comprised of very talented graphic designers and digital strategists that work together to build results-oriented web pages. Their recent landing page is a testament to those skills, and the concept combines a quality user-experience (UX) with stunning visual appeal.



"Our landing page concept is the result of data analysis from real user behavior, and the high-quality work of our seasoned graphic design team," said Tony Mastri, Digital Marketing Manager at MARION. "I am thrilled to be working with the design team that we have at MARION. Their creativity is second to none, and they consistently produce work that pleases both clients and their website users."



AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes creative talent that works on the "concept, direction, design, and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication." Entrants are judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, which helps to maintain the highest standard of excellence for AVA winners.



In addition to their the AVA Gold Award, MARION's work on the Houston Sign Company website also received Honorable Mention. MARION has multiple upcoming projects they plan to enter in the 2021 competition.



About MARION

With offices in Houston, Austin, and Fort Worth, MARION provides expert digital marketing, traditional marketing, and graphic design services for small to mid-sized businesses throughout Texas. For more information on MARION's services, contact them at (713)-623-6444 or visit https://www.marion.com.