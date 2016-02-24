Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2016 --Signet Interactive raises the bar for SEO by employing persona-driven keyword strategies. Their persona-driven keyword approach aligns keywords with the actual persona they are targeting, thus garnering more qualified SEO traffic to enhance online brand positioning and lead generation.



"Persona-driven keyword strategies require a significant amount of research and persona development; however, the results are incredible," explained Joshua Belland, Search Marketing Strategist for Signet Interactive.



While this new approach seems innovative, the concept is nothing new. In fact, their strategy closely follows the same principals that are applied in traditional marketing and branding. Rather than optimizing for one keyword to reach their entire audience, they learn the tone, vernacular and general terminology each audience uses. It's important to understand how their language varies by geography, demographics, profession, or even inner-city vs. suburban residents.



Signet Interactive began executing persona-driven keyword strategies in April, 2015. Comparing the last 10 months to the previous period, Signet clients have seen a significant lead conversion increase, stronger website engagement, and even better rankings.



Furthermore, Signet Interactive won several prestigious awards in 2015, including:



- 2015 Silver Davey Award

- Three W3 awards for excellence in design, web development and marketing expertise.

- Two Gold Stevie Awards for Marketing Campaign of the Year and best Website Redesign.

- Two Gold Awards of Excellency and one Silver Award of Distinction by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts



Signet Interactive is an Award Winning Marketing and Advertising Agency offering content marketing, SEO, PPC Advertising, Media Planning, website design, development and brand management, making them a complete outsourced marketing solution for companies all alike.



