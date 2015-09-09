Houston Personal Injury Attorneys Named Super Lawyers for 2015

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2015 --All four partners at Houston personal injury law firm Schechter, McElwee, Shaffer & Harris have been named Texas Super Lawyers for 2015.



Matthew Shaffer, Dennis McElwee, Jonathan Harris and Arthur Schechter were among only 5% of Texas attorneys who are selected for inclusion in the Super Lawyer list. Attorneys selected for the list are evaluated in a patented, multi-phase process based on formal nominations by other attorneys, independent research, evaluations and peer reviews.



The criteria used to choose who will be named to the list include:



- Honors/Awards

- Case results

- Experience

- Professional accomplishments, activities and associations

- Peer recognition

- Pro bono work and community service

- Educational accomplishments

- Scholarly lectures and publications

- Licenses and certifications



Matthew Shaffer



Matthew Shaffer is the managing partner of SMSH. As a board certified Personal Injury Trial Lawyer, he devotes his practice to maritime and Jones Act claims, as well as other personal injury cases.



He has represented clients in some of the worst maritime disasters, including the 2010 Deepwater Horizon explosion. His career has included such successes as the largest recorded single-victim Jones Act settlement for a client who suffered a brain injury.



Most recently, he negotiated a $2.5 million settlement in just 60 days on behalf of the young daughter of a dredge worker who killed in a dredging accident in December 2014. The settlement will ensure that the 4-year-old is financial taken care of for the rest of her life.



Mr. Shaffer has been named a Super Lawyer every year since 2005.



Dennis McElwee



For more than two decades, SMSH partner Dennis McElwee has dedicated his practice to defending the rights of injured maritime workers. He makes it his personal mission to stay up-to-date on court rulings that affect seamen and their daily living expenses because he knows the difference these rulings can make in his clients' lives.



While his practice focuses on maritime claims from across the nation and around the world, including Jones Act claims, general maritime law cases, and maritime piracy issues, he also handles general personal injury cases and enjoys a high rate of success on his clients' behalf.



He has handled maritime claims related to highly publicized events, including representing crewmembers who were aboard the Maersk Alabama when it was hijacked by Somali pirates off the African coast in 2009.



Mr. McElwee is a former instructor at the Southeast Admiralty Law Institute and has published several scholarly works on maritime law. He has received the Super Lawyer honor every year since 2011.



Jonathan Harris



Before becoming a partner at SMSH, Jonathan Harris worked for years defending insurance companies and large corporations. Today, he uses this experience to advocate for the rights of accident victims and uses his unique perspective from the other side of the aisle to build strong cases for his clients.



Mr. Harris is board certified in Personal Injury Trial Law and focuses on auto and trucking accident claims, as well as other types of personal injury cases.



One of his recent case filings involves premises liability law. A mother and her 2-year-old daughter were shopping in a Houston MetroPCS store when a top-heavy cell phone display, which was not properly secured, fell on the toddler.



The girl's lung collapsed and she required a tracheostomy to create an opening in her neck so she could breathe. Mr. Harris filed a claim in Harris County District Court on behalf of the mother and daughter.



Mr. Harris also received the Super Lawyer honor in 2011 and was a named a Texas Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2007-2010.



Arthur Schechter



Arthur Schechter has helped thousands of clients since he began practicing law in 1964. He is a founding partner of SMSH, serving as senior counsel and litigator for personal injury claims. Mr. Schechter is also a former U.S. Ambassador to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.



In his years in practice, he has distinguished himself both as an outstanding attorney and an active figure in the Houston community. He serves on the boards of several organizations, including S.E.A.R.C.H. Service to the Homeless, the Houston Area Parkinson's Center, AIDS Foundation Houston, William A. Lawson Institute for Peace and Prosperity.



His dedication to helping accident victims has earned him an impressive success record in the courtroom. His clients have named boats, businesses and even their children after him!



Mr. Schechter has been named a Texas Super Lawyer every year since 2003 -- that's every single year the award has been in existence.



If you were injured in an accident, call 1-800-282-2122 today to schedule a free case evaluation with the personal injury attorneys at Schechter, McElwee, Shaffer & Harris.