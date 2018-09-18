Houston Restaurateur First to Use Bitcoin at Tilman Fertitta's Dealership

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2018 --Houston Restaurateur Ken Bridge of Delicious Concepts Restaurant Group made headlines this week through a large-scale purchase entirely using Bitcoin. Just days after Houston Rockets Owner and Billionaire Tilman Fertitta announced that he will be accepting payments via Bitcoin at his Luxury Car Dealership, Bridge answered the call by placing the very first order using Bitcoin.



Bridge, the founder of several popular foodie joints, like Pinks Pizza, Lola Diner, and Ritual Restaurant, is officially the first person to snatch up an automobile using none other than Bitcoin.



"I have always had tremendous respect for Tilman and all that he has accomplished, and I wanted to demonstrate my support towards his pioneering efforts," said Bridge. "Blockchain and Crypto are undoubtedly the technologies of the future, and I applaud Tilman for making massive strives in Bitcoin consumerism."



An early adopter of Blockchain and several Cryptocurrencies, Bridge comes with a familiar past, having also founded and developed a mobile-based point of sale restaurant app called: Roobee.



Within the app, users can order and pay for items anywhere in the restaurant, right from their mobile phones. As part of the new Blockchain app, Bridge created a digital token called Roobee Coin that users can earn through every purchase and redeem them at any participating Roobee merchant for product and services. In the future, users will even be able to trade Roobee Coins on many Crypto Exchanges.



"Still today, most people remain unaware of the potential of Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies, and the global impact they will have on all of us in the very near future," said Bridge.



For more information regarding Bridge's restaurant concepts, visit http://deliciousconcepts.com/.



To contact Bridge for an interview, email: kshep@deliciousconcepts.com.



Contact:

Kenneth Sheppard

Delicious Concepts Restaurant Group

kshep@deliciousconcepts.com

713-703-6982

2626 White Oak Dr. Houston, TX 77009