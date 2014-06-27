Houston Retirement Community Focuses on Assisted Living and Memory Care

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2014 --Houston senior living community The Village of Meyerland uses experienced staff and amenities to meet the needs of residents who require intensive memory care and assisted living. The Village of Meyerland is stationed among the West University Place, Bellaire, and Meyerland neighborhoods, offering a convenient proximity to local attractions, events and resources. The Village cultivates a thriving existence in the community, helping enrich the lives of its residents by staying closely connected to the life of the neighborhood surrounding it, and enabling residents to be a part of the community and enjoy the culture while receiving the specific, intensive care they require.



Owned by Bridgewood Properties, a Houston-based developer of premier senior living communities, The Village of Meyerland encourages a fully enriched cultural living experience, focused on providing a connection between each resident and the vibrant community that surrounds them. Brookdale Senior Living, award-winning operations provider for over 650 similar communities around the country, manages The Village. This legacy of top-level care and experience has led to a finely tuned method of caring for residents whose needs vary from the lightest requirement of occasional assistance to the fully-assisted living needs of those who require close medical care and memory care. Part of the method developed at The Village of Meyerland revolves around suites designed to meet the specific care requirements of a resident.



The Village staff assists each person in managing their day-to-day activities, medications and wellness. A licensed nurse conducts an interview with the incoming resident and their family to positively determine their refined service and support needs. Following this assessment, an individualized plan is drafted which contains guidelines and details that allow each resident the appropriate support while fostering independence. Suites developed around residents who require memory care are created to provide a safe, comfortable place to meet those challenges. Each resident’s sense of self in protected by honoring life experiences through tailored programs, personalized care and positive interaction. This type of care is guided by the Alzheimer’s Association blueprint for creating an atmosphere of tranquility and comfort which protects each person’s dignity, health and enjoyment in a friendly, home-like setting.



For more information on the care and services available at The Village of Meyerland, visit them online at www.villageofmeyerland.com.