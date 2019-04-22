Houston Sign Company Sponsors the 2019 JJ Watt Charity Classic

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2019 --Houston Sign Company, a leading provider of custom signage, banners, displays and specialty graphics, is proud to sponsor the 2019 JJ Watt Foundation Charity Classic.



After taking 2018 off to provide Hurricane Harvey relief to the local community, the JJ Watt Foundation Charity Classic and Home-run Derby returns May 4, 2019 at 6pm. Located at Houston's Minute Maid Park, the event features JJ Watt and teammates in a softball game to benefit the foundation's mission.



Houston Sign Company is providing the banners and directional signage as an in-kind sponsor of the event. Houston Sign Company is proud to partner with the JJ Watt Foundation in its efforts to "provide funding for middle schools across the country that have insufficient or no funding for after-school programs."



The company's owner states, "JJ Watt is a great example of the American spirit - hard working, dependable, and willing to put his best foot forward for his community. Houston Sign Company is grateful to support such an outstanding role model who has helped so many Houstonians."



For more information about the event, visit http://jjwfoundation.org/charity-classic/.



About Houston Sign Company

Houston Sign Company provides business signs, real estate signs, banners, and vehicle wraps, decals, and magnets for Houston-area businesses. For more information about HSC's services, contact them at (713)-662-3123 or visit https://houstonsign.com/.