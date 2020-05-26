Local Technology Services Company Offers Mentorship to FBISD Senior High School Student

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2020 --NITCO Inc., a technology services company headquartered in Katy, TX, recently completed a mentorship project with Fort Bend ISD senior.



In the early months of 2020, Michael Hunt, a Software Engineer at NITCO Inc., engaged a Fort Bend ISD senior high school student in a technical mentorship. During the five-hour weekly mentorship, Hunt worked with the student on servers, databases, separating UI and business logic, and design patterns.



By the end of the program, the FBISD student put their skills to use by researching data sets containing insights about the digital divide between rural and urban communities. An abstract of the resulting project can be found on the school district's GT Mentorship program page.



"I enjoy the enthusiasm of new programmers that want to get into the computer science industries," said Hunt. When asked what made him interested in becoming a mentor, the NITCO Inc. engineer responded, "It was a chance to give back to a community that has given so much to me."



The mentorship program is designed to benefit students by offering self-directed learning opportunities and bolstering their critical thinking, research, self-awareness, and social skills. NITCO Inc. is proud to have facilitated the development of skills required for success in a professional setting during a time when many experiences have been stifled by the crisis at hand.



About NITCO Inc.

NITCO Inc., is a technology services company, headquartered in Katy, Texas, with a global footprint.



