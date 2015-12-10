Houston, TX Dentist Dr. Michael Crist Educates Parents About Proper Oral Hygiene for Children with Early Dental Visits

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2015 --Pediatric dentist in Houston, TX, Dr. Michael Crist, is helping parents of young patients learn how to take a proactive role in their children's oral health by encouraging early visits to the dentist. While dental visits for young children are important to detect and prevent oral health issues, parents learn best practices when joining their children during dental visits which helps to encourage and maintain proper oral care outside of the dental office.



Dental decay is the most common childhood disease worldwide, yet it is entirely preventable with proper oral hygiene. Dr. Crist, along with the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, encourages that children should see a dentist when they get their first tooth but no later than 1 year of age. During this initial visit, Dr. Crist checks for any noticeable oral health issues and other possible risk factors. Parents who visit Dr. Crist along with their children will learn and be able to ask questions about the proper toothpaste to use for their children as well as the recommended fluoridation intake for their child's developing teeth. They will also learn about proper flossing and brushing techniques that they can incorporate in their daily morning and evening routines.



These initial visits will create a proactive dialogue between parent and dentist about risk factors such as nighttime bottles or juice, thumb sucking, teeth staining, maintaining a healthy diet, and other concerns. Early dental visits help children become familiar with a dental setting from an early age thus decreasing their likelihood of developing fear and/or anxiety of going to the dentist. Fear and anxiety could prevent the child from seeking proper dental care later in life likely causing dental problems.



Young patients of Dr. Crist who begin to see molars and premolars erupt have access to sealants that can help protect the grooves and pits of the teeth from developing cavities. Sealant is a plastic material that is applied in a thin layer to the teeth creating a barrier against plaque and trapped food. The Surgeon General reports that sealants can reduce tooth decay in school-aged children by more than 70 percent.



Dr. Crist is also one of the very few dentists in the Houston area who has special training in both pediatrics and orthodontia. As children's permanent teeth begin growing in, Dr. Crist can advise parents if orthodontia is needed and which methods would produce best results for their children.



About Dr. Michael Crist

Dr. Crist has been practicing as a dentist for more than three decades and today is one of the most distinguished dental professionals in the Northwest Houston areas. He received his DDS degree from the University of Texas, with additional pediatric and orthodontic training completed at the University of Southern California.



To learn more about Dr. Michael Crist and the children's dentistry service he offers at his Houston, TX office, please visit http://www.MichaelCristDDS.com.