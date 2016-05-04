In2town Press Release

Houston TX Home Cleaning Company Explain the Benefits of a Professional Maid Service - CleanPanda

The Houston TX cleaning company helps busy homeowners to keep their property clean. All cleaning personnel at CleanPanda are highly trained to provide professional home cleaning & maid service.

 

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2016 --A leading Houston TX cleaning company understand that people have busy lives, and many of those don't have the energy or motivation to clean their home after a long day at work. That is why CleanPanda offers a wide range of services from home cleaning, upholstery cleaning to pressure washing. The Houston TX startup has listed four reasons for hiring a professional maid service.

The benefits of using a professional cleaning service in Houston TX include:

1. When a homeowner hires a maid service it provides them with more time to enjoy life

2. Hiring a maid service in Houston TX can provide a home with a better, deeper clean through professional and qualified personnel and equipment

3. If a home is not cleaned on a regular basis, it could affect a person's health. When a person works long hours, they do not have the time or energy to provide the home with a full clean. By using a professional maid service, a person can be in the safe knowledge they will come home to a clean and safe environment.

4. Raising a young family can be a full-time job. Having a professional maid service in Houston deal with everyday chores and help reduce the pressure and stress a busy mum goes through.

A spokesman for CleanPanda said: "To some people cleaning is considered as a chore, but for many they do not have the time to clean due to their busy lives, which could be working long hours or being a busy mum bringing up children. Hiring a professional cleaning service gives people the option of knowing those chores are taken care of."

CleanPanda has become one of the most recommended professional Home Services & House Maids companies in Houston TX in a very short time basis on their customers' reviews & feedback.The company makes the hiring of a professional cleaning service affordable to all. They can provide a service to suit anyone's needs and budget.

They do not only provide a home cleaning service, they also offer many other services that include:

Professional Car Wash Services
Lawn Mowing
Pool Cleaning
Junk Removal
Organizing & Decluttering
Carpet Cleaning
Packing – Unpacking
Moving & relocation

For more information on CleanPanda, please visit https://www.cleanpanda.com

About CleanPanda
Clean Panda is a professional Home Services company headquartered in Houston, Texas & believes in making life easier for everyone by giving them access to the privileges of high-quality & affordable cleaning services at any time.

Media Contact:
11665 Fuqua Suite E 506 Houston, TX 77034
832-266-1220
info@cleanpanda.com

