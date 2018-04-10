Houston's 3rd Annual Fajita Fest Is Free to the Public

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2018 --Feel the summertime heat sizzle at the 2018 Houston Fajita Festival, happening on Saturday, July 28th at Houston Community College's west loop campus. Admission is free for everyone, and you won't want to miss all there is to see, taste, and do!



This year's Houston Fajita Festival will feature over a dozen food vendors and brings in some of the best grillmasters in Texas to serve up their most mouth-watering Mexican dishes.



The Festival also offers several ways for Tex-Mex enthusiasts to indulge in the experience with fan favorites like the taco and watermelon eating contests. Foodies, families, and friends are all encouraged to come out and enjoy a host of endless entertainment, including the kids' playground, two DJs, wrestling matches, live art walls, a photo area, and so much more!



As the Houston Fajita Festival continues to grow in size and quality, the overall experience for attendees is top priority for festival organizer, Andrew Harris of Grandma's Boys Lemonade, "We are excited that the festival is free this year, and the bigger location at HCC means we can provide even more activities for the community to play, eat, and create new memories."



Grandma's Boys Lemonade is committed to leaving a positive impact on the community and has partnered with The Texas Lions Camp as the Festival's official beneficiary, receiving a portion of ticket sales from the event. The Texas Lions Camp is a residential camping facility for children with physical disabilities, type 1 diabetes, and cancer.



The 2018 Houston Fajita Fest is sponsored by Bullritos, Grandma's Boys Lemonade, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Yelp, and EverFest. Media partners for the Festival include; Telemundo, the Houston CW39, NGEN Radio, and Liberman Broadcasting.



Follow The Houston Fajita Fest on Facebook and Instagram for event updates, and visit http://www.thefajitafest.com to purchase tickets and for more information.



The Houston Fajita Festival is a family-friendly celebration of Mexican culture, food, drinks, live music and entertainment with plenty of outdoor fun. The festival offers a day filled with delicious fajita choices, in addition to the various food and drink competitions.



