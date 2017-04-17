How a Crohn's Diagnosis Turned Into a Healthy Food Business for Kids

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2017 --Caleb's Cooking Company is not your average startup. After all, a 14-year-old named Caleb and his mother are running it out of their house.



It started with a Crohn's diagnosis for Caleb 4 years ago. Put on a highly restrictive diet, which eliminates all gluten, grains, sugar, dairy and preservatives, his mom Cindy saw how hard it was on him socially. She also recognized how many other kids were suffering on special diets. These children felt alone and like outcasts. Cindy decided to do something about it and Caleb's Cooking Company was born.



"We're going to make healthy fast food for kids that's grain, gluten, sugar, dairy & preservative free, that looks, tastes and is packaged just like regular fast food for kids, says Cindy Frei, Caleb's mom and founder of Caleb's Cooking Company. "It's hard for these kids. They not only have to manage their disease, but navigate a world filled with junk food…school bake sales, birthday parties and sleepovers".



Autoimmune disease is one of the top ten causes of death for kids aged 1-14 in this country.



Cindy thinks it's important that no child should ever feel like an outcast because they have an illness or are on a special diet. That's where Caleb's Club comes in. It's an all-exclusive club just for kids (run by Caleb) where kids with chronic illnesses can gather, share funny videos, images, music and ideally life experiences.



"We're just getting started, but I have to say, its nice to connect with other kids who have Crohn's and can relate to what it's like to not be able to eat candy or regular kids food", said Caleb.



Caleb's Cooking Company will launch with 3 healthy frozen fast foods:



Cheese Pizza (& and non dairy sausage tomato pie)

Chicken Nuggets

Bean & Pork Enchilada



The Kickstarter campaign, which launched on April 12th, plans to raise $30,000 in 30 days.