How a Local Florist Brings the 2017 Philadelphia Flower Show to Her Shop Every Day

The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show is a horticultural event dating back to 1829. Annually the show attracts over 250,000 visitors to the Philadelphia convention center. Each year the Flower Show chooses a unique theme to award, recognize, and inspire florists. This years theme, HOLLAND: Flowering the World, aims to highlight exceptional horticulturists and designers, along with award winning landscape and floral designers from The Netherlands. While this event will be highlighting Holland from March 11th - March 19th, one local New Jersey Florist celebrates her love for her Dutch heritage every single day.



Joukje Sklikas, affectionately known as Jackie, is the owner and operator of Abbott Florist. Jackie was born in The Netherlands and lived there until her move to the US at age 23. Her Dutch roots can be seen in her personality and lifestyle. Jackie is incredibly laid back, loves to bike, and adores fresh flowers. Her culture also shines through in her work. That's what makes her unique. In a sea of bouquets Jackie's custom arrangements, with a touch of Holland, captivate the viewer and delight customers. Whether it's a beautiful centerpiece fashioned to look like a bridal gown, or a bird of paradise bouquet made entirely of flowers, Jackie's passion and creativity can be seen throughout her work. She has no doubt that this is driven by her culture. In addition, her hand tied wedding bouquets all have something other florists in the area don't have, an authentic European flair.



While Jackie has been in the US for a number of years, there are still certain things about The Netherlands she misses and loves. She misses the social atmosphere. "They like to get together on a terrace. It can be freezing cold and sunny and you find them there 'gezellig', no translation for that word in English."



Of course she misses the flowers and shops. She feels Dutch beliefs on what's important impacts her. "I just love the flower shops in Holland for inspiration. Holland is definitely a trendsetter. Always introducing something new in style and texture. They always pay close attention to the packaging. I think that is why I think this is so important too."



But most of all she misses her family. In Jackie's trek to the US she left behind her parents, sisters, family and friends. Stop into Abbott Florist to meet Jackie and discuss The Netherlands, the flower show, and everything in between. Or see if you can spot aspects of her heritage in her work on the Abbott Florist website.



