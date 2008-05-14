How a Non-blue Chip Student-Athlete Can Use His (or Her!) Talents to Get Into, and Pay For, the Best Colleges in the U.S.

Weston, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2008 -- Weston Man’s Free Workshop Exposes 10 Most Pervasive Recruiting Myths, 3 Biggest Recruiting Mistakes, Families of Student-Athletes Must Know



The cost of attending college continues to skyrocket at double the rate of inflation, but savvy student-athletes, even those not quite talented enough to compete at the highest levels, are using their skills to get money for college.



“There’s a misconception out there that if a kid’s not a Division I prospect, he or she won’t be able to get money for college or find a place to compete at the next level,” says Andrew Lockwood, a Weston-based college planning expert, former college athlete, author, columnist and host of 1400 WFTL Sports (ESPN) Radio’s The College Planning Power Hour. “But even colleges who don’t offer “athletic scholarships” will award money to student-athletes!” explained Lockwood.



Lockwood is hosting a one-time only, free workshop that will walk families of student-athletes step-by-step through the “closely-guarded secrets” how a student-athlete with decent grades can harness his or her skills to get admitted to, and pay for, the most elite, prestigious colleges in the country. Lockwood will describe what he refers to as the “Top Ten Recruiting Myths” and address the three most common recruiting mistakes made by parents and students alike.



The workshop will be held at the Sagemont School in Weston (Upper Campus) on Thursday, May 29th, 6:15 pm. Reservations are required as space is limited due to the size of the room.



Call 954.659.1234 ext. 299 or visit htpp://www.GamePlanConnection.com to register and obtain more information.



Lockwood owns Game Plan Consulting – a new division of College Planning Specialists in Weston. The firm assists college-bound high school students gain admittance to, and pay for, college. Lockwood and his partner, admissions expert and ex-high school teacher Peter “College Pete” Ratzan, co-host “The College Planning Power Hour” Sundays, 10-11:00 am on 1400 WFTL Sports, ESPN (streaming live at: http://collegeplanningradio.com). They are available for interviews and welcome questions from reporters, listeners and readers.





