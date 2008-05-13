How a Weston-based College Planner Turned a Paltry $4,189 Financial Aid Award Into $22,412!

Weston, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2008 -- Free College Planning Workshop Reveals The 7 Deadliest Financial Aid Mistakes…and How to Avoid Them!



“I attended their workshop. Working with them was the best financial decision I ever made.”



These words were spoken by Martha Salas of Miami, Florida, who attended a free workshop, “How to Pay for College Without Going Broke” last year. In May, the workshop will be held three times: Wednesday, May 14, 6:15 pm at the Parkland YMCA, Thursday, May 15th 8:00 pm at the West Broward YMCA (Weston) and Saturday, May 17th, 10:15 am at The Sagemont School (Upper Campus, Weston).



The workshop is intended for parents of high school freshmen, sophomores and juniors. Attendees will learn the closely guarded, “dirty little secrets” of college financial aid, including:



•How even families making six-figure incomes can qualify for thousands in financial aid;

•How the so-called “student loan crisis” and recently passed legislation affects you;

•The single largest mistake made by 78-90% of families applying for aid (and how to avoid it!)

•How to send your student to a prestigious, elite private college for less out of pocket than a “cheaper” state university or even community college;

•The unpublished, outrageous facts about Florida Pre-paid, Bright Futures and other college funding vehicles you were hoping would take care of your college financial needs;

•When and how you can appeal a financial aid award; and

•Many more “secrets” that your college advisor, guidance counselor or other “trusted” advisor is clueless about!



The workshops are conducted by Andrew Lockwood, J.D., a controversial, outspoken, nationally-recognized expert on college planning, author, radio personality and columnist, and Peter “College Pete” Ratzan, M.B.A., college admissions expert, author, former high school teacher and radio co-host.



For more information, call 954.659.1234 ext. 299 or visit http://www.hiddencollegemoney.com. Space is limited due to room size, so pre-registration is urged!



“College Pete” and Andy co-host “The College Planning Power Hour” Sundays, 10-11:00 am on 1400 WFTL Sports, ESPN (streaming live at: http://www.collegeplanningradio.com). They are available for interviews and welcome questions from reporters, listeners and readers.

