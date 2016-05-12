How Amazon's Fire Phone Stacks Up Against the Competition - Review

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2016 --Since the creation and release of the iPhone by Apple, many companies have entered their hat into the ring releasing their own version of the popular mobile devices. The Fire Phone is the first smartphone from the online retail giant Amazon. The Fire Phone is the only smartphone with: Firefly Technology, Dynamic Perspective and Mayday. Users can now experience interactions impossible on other phone devices such as HTC or Samsung Galaxy phones.



The Amazon Fire Phone is currently being offered as the deal of the day on Yugster.com for only $89.97. Users can tilt, auto-scroll, swivel, and peek to navigate menus and access shortcuts only with one hand. Search and install a new class of powerful and unique apps and games. Users can peek to show Yelp ratings in Maps, or take a character's viewpoint to see around corners or obstacles in games.



A 2.2 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor, combined with 2GB of RAM, enables faster app launch times, quicker website load times, and smoother multi-tasking. An Adreno 330 graphics processor delivers the performance and fluidity needed for immersive gaming, video, and more.



Fire Phone features nine bands of 4G-LTE, four bands of GSM, five bands of UMTS for better voice coverage, faster data speeds, and international roaming, plus 802.11ac support, Wi-Fi channel bonding, NFC and Bluetooth LE support. The Amazon Fire Phone normally retails for $299.99 on Amazon so it's really a steal at just $89.97 on yugster.com.



Fire phone's 4.7" HD display features dynamic image contrast, a wide viewing angle, circular polarizer, and an ultra-bright display at 590 nits, making it easy to see in all lighting conditions, indoors and out.



With advanced power management technology, Fire phone delivers up to 285 hours of standby time, up to 22 hours of talk time, up to 65 hours of audio playback, and up to 11 hours of video playback.



Dynamic Perspective uses four ultra-low power specialized cameras, plus four infrared LEDs for invisible illumination, real-time computer vision algorithms, and a custom graphics engine rendering at 60 fps.



The Amazon Fire Phone received 3 out of 5 stars in a review on CNET. "The Amazon Fire Phone has cool "3D" visuals and a fresh OS design, and it hits the sweet spot for one-handed operation. It has deep, convenient integration with Amazon services." wrote Jessica Dolcourt.



The Amazon Fire Phone received 3 out of 5 stars in a review on CNET.



