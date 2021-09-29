Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2021 --Discounts for auto insurance in Phoenixville PA, Limerick PA, Royersford PA, Skippack PA, Collegeville PA, and Trappe PA can vary greatly from carrier to carrier. Finding the best options requires research, knowing/understanding your coverage needs and price shopping – all of which can be a lot of work! For these reasons, letting an independent agent, such as Kelly Insurance, navigate the different carrier options can be particularly attractive. Some of the different discounts for auto insurance can include:



- safe driver

- marital status

- average miles driven

- safe car features

- multi-policy / multi-vehicle rates

- and more.



Do carriers offer accident forgiveness, enhancement endorsements? Do I need full or limited tort? Should I obtain comprehensive and collision coverage or uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage? All important questions that the average consumer may not fully understand. Furthermore, many young drivers are just starting their search for auto insurance and these terms are all brand new. The agents at Kelly Insurance are happy to walk you through the ins and outs of insurance coverage and premium. They can also help drivers in Phoenixville PA, Limerick PA, Royersford PA, Skippack PA, Collegeville PA, Trappe PA, find competitive rates by doing price comparisions among several insurance carriers.



About Kelly Insurance Group

Kelly Insurance Group offers auto insurance to people in and around Collegeville PA, Limerick PA, Phoenixville PA, Royersford PA, Skippack PA, and Trappe PA. Visit www.kellyins.com for more information regarding competitive rates for auto insurance.