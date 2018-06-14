Gili Air, Lombok -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2018 --With so many different locations offering PADI Instructor Development Course Instructor Development Courses (IDCs) it can be overwhelming to know which location is best for PADI Divemasters. Nowadays they can become a PADI Diving Instructor in almost any country around the world. But how do they pick the best place to begin their career as a diving instructor?



A PADI IDC is a big investment. A PADI Divemaster should decide where based on which location and centre is best for them and their future, not on price. Selecting the right place to do their IDC will help them kick start their life as an instructor and ensure a return on that investment. Here's a few questions they should ask theirself when choosing where to do their PADI Instructor Development Course.



What are the diving conditions like at this IDC location?



Do you want to be diving in warm or cool waters? Is the water fresh or salt water? What is the visibility like? Are conditions calm or is there often large swells? Is there strong current? Will the candidates be diving from the shore or on a boat? Do the boats come back between each dive or are the divers out all day?



These are all questions the divemaster want to ask when selecting a location for their IDC. Diving varies greatly around the world. It's important to consider what type of diving they enjoy and what conditions they want to be learning to teach in.



Where do they plan to work as a dive instructor after their Instructor Course?



As well as considering the conditions they like to dive in, it's also beneficial to complete their Instructor Development Course in conditions similar to those they plan to work in. At least when they first start teaching. For example, if the IDC candidates plan to teach in Northern Europe where it's often low visibility and requires a dry suit, they might not want to do their IDC in warm, crystal clear tropical waters. Before, during and after their IDC they have the opportunity to network and build connections in that location. They will also already be familiar with the dive practices specific to that area. They can then gain valuable experience in familiar dive conditions before moving on to a location.



What other professional dive training is available at this Instructor Training location?



In addition to the PADI Instructor Development Course, the IDC candidates often have the chance to complete further training to enhance their skills and employability. Have a look at what additional courses different IDC locations offer to them, for example team teaching, Instructor Specialities, Master Scuba Diver Trainer Programs. All of these can help stand out from other new instructors and are often offered at special rates for IDC candidates. If you know IDC candidates want to work towards becoming a PADI Staff Instructor, and perhaps Course Director, check out whether the IDC location or Course Director offer these opportunities.



Your-IDC offers a variety of extra training from free prep workshops to Instructor Specialities, MSDT training and even Disabled Divers International (DDI) Instructor training.



What is the experience of the PADI Course Director teaching the IDCs in this location?



One factor to consider is how experienced is the Course Director who will be teaching you. But experience is hard to quantify, it's not just about the length of time someone has been a Course Director or how many IDCs they've taught. It's also good to know where the Course Director has worked, do they experience teaching a variety of courses in different conditions?



The Course Director plays a pivotal role in the r development as an instructor, so it's important to find the right one. Not only will the divemaster spend a couple of weeks training with them, but they will continue to be your mentor throughout your career. Don't hesitate to get in touch with the potential Course Directors, they are there to answer your questions. If the IDC candidates don't feel comfortable or reassured corresponding with their PADI Course Director, then it's probably a sign to look for a different one.



Not only do the Course Directors at Your-IDC have over 60 years of experience between them, they have also dived and taught in a huge variety of conditions. From the strong currents of Indonesia to the open ocean off Mozambique, from the cold lakes of Switzerland to the calm bays of the Caribbean, the team has gained invaluable skills and techniques they can't wait to share with you.



What are the IDC facilities and accommodation like at this location?



To learn effectively, IDC candidates need to be in the right environment. A spacious classroom, quiet areas for independent study and easy access to the water are all beneficial to your training. Does the location have adequate and spacious facilities? Is there a suitable training pool on site or confined sessions to take place in the ocean? Is there a good WIFI connection? Is there adequate accommodation available at this location? Do the IDC candidates want to stay at the IDC Centre or would you prefer offsite accommodation?



What is the location itself like?



The IDC candidates are going to be living in this location for at least a few weeks, so they want to like the town, island or city they'll be based in. Do they prefer a quiet tropical island, or do they like somewhere with more amenities and activities? As well as the actual IDC centre, have a look at the location in which it is situated and make sure it suits. Your-IDC has a variety of locations to suit all tastes.



About PADI IDC

The diving conditions vary from exhilarating currents to calm bays, boasting some of the most biodiverse marine ecosystems on the planet.



Your IDC is a PADI Course Agency of 5 Multi Award Winning PADI Course Directors. Your IDC is conducting the PADI Instructor Courses in Mozambique, Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines.