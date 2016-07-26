How Do You Know if You Have Bed Bugs?

Purcellville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2016 --Bed bugs are extremely tiny nuisances that can make their way around your home quicker than what you might think. While many people assume that bed bugs only bother those who are extremely dirty, that isn't the case. These little pests can invade anyone's home in no time at all. They can show up almost anywhere. Oftentimes, people bring home bed bugs after their stay in a hotel. However, they can be found in many other places beyond a hotel or bed and breakfast.



In fact, they recently made their presence known at the Rochester R-Center. This recreation center was the home of countless programs for children in the community, but because of the infestation, the center had no other option than to close down to treat the problem. Even though the center is taking aggressive action to tackle the problem, they are still trying to figure out what caused the bed bugs to come into the center in the first place. All of the clothing, furniture and uniforms are being taken out of the building and properly treated to prevent the bed bugs from coming back again.



This is just one incident of bed bugs coming in and causing problems for business owners and homeowners alike. When it comes to how you know if you have bed bugs or not, the key is looking for the smaller signs. Do you have a bunch of tiny red bumps on your skin? If so, that could be a sign of bed bugs. Also if there are tiny black or red marks along the corners of walls, in furniture, on drapery and so on, there is most likely something lurking underneath the surface.



About Environmental Heat Solutions, Inc.

Don't let your bed bug problem spiral out of control.



