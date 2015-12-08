How Do You Solve a Problem Like Bed Bugs? Environmental Heat Solutions

Purcellville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2015 --No one knows bed bugs like the professionals at Envirnomental Heat Solutions, but consumers do know that finding bed bugs is a problem for anyone, especially those in the hotel industry. Even with a thorough inspection, and taking great care to toss all clothing and other items, such as pillows and blankets directly into a hot dryer for thirty minutes upon returning home, it is still possible to end up with a residence filled with the rotten little critters.



There are several reasons homes and hotels become infected with bedbugs, and the most effective way to completely eradicate them is to call in a professional, such as those working in the industry or in institutions of higher learning, like Dr. Dini M. Miller, an entomologist from Virginia Tech. Dr. Miller indicates that heat is one of the great weapons in the tool kit in the war of bed bug control. In her paper, "Kill Bed Bugs," Dr Miller discusses the physiology of bed bugs and the best methodologies used in bed bug extermination.



The first step in getting rid of bed bugs is to properly identify their presence. Bed bugs are tiny and very good at hiding in all the little crevices and cracks our environments provide. Whether tucked away in the wall, or in the seem of a box-springs, these little reddish brown bugs tear dropped shaped bugs are perfectly hidden, so simply finding one is a chore. They lay their eggs in creases and folds of bedding, in clothes and other places where it's dark and difficult to see. The FDA has some great information to help identify the signs of an infestation, along with some great advise on what not to do when dealing with this problem.



The war against bed bugs is being won by using heat to exterminate them.



