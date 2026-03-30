Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2026 --Running an ecommerce business these days is harder than ever. Clients can quickly have competition spring up, and they need ways to differentiate themselves from the pack. Phoenix Tape & Supply understands these struggles, and they have been helping businesses for many years to elevate their brand without breaking the bank. One of the most powerful solutions that clients can easily implement into the processes is the use of customized branded packing tape. Clients need packing tape to seal up the packages that are shipped, so why not reinforce the brand and extend that presence offline into the real world? There are other options out there, including branded boxes, but that can quickly turn into a financial and logistical nightmare. Contact their team today to learn more about how ecommerce businesses can save money and build the brand with custom branded packing tape.



The notion of having branded boxes with the logo and name on them is powerful. The bigger question is, are they affordable? As an e-commerce business, clients send out different sized packages daily, and if they opt for branded boxes then they need to have several different sizes on hand to meet the needs. Instead of that logistical nightmare, businesses can quickly and easily save money and headaches by utilizing their own branded packing tape.



Using custom branded packing tape means that clients can seal up any sized box without worrying that they will run out of a particular size. The tape is a single size and works with any size box which simplifies the shipping department and streamlines processes. The brand is enhanced because every recipient is reminded of where they purchased their items when they go to open the shipment.



Keeping existing customers is much cheaper than trying to go out and garner new ones, so anything that can be done to enhance customer experience will help to keep them loyal to the brand. Customers see that a business has invested in the brand with custom branded tape and they want to keep doing business with them. Branded tape also provides opportunities for promotional advertising, such as discount codes, upcoming sales, and more.



No matter if clients have an established ecommerce business or they are starting up a new concept, having custom branded packing tape as part of the marketing and brand presence is key to keeping and growing a customer base. Phoenix Tape & Supply makes the process easy to get started on the first order, and even easier for reordering. Save time and money by using branded tape in the shipping processes. Contact them today to start an order of custom branded packing tape.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom-printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.