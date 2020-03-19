How EPM Scientific Are Optimising the Potential for Growth in Life Science Recruitment in the USA by Sourcing the World's Most Talented Professionals

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2020 --Now is an exciting time to be a part of the Life Sciences industry. Constant innovation and technological development is driving radical change in terms of the way that patients are treated and diseases cured. Everything, from artificial intelligence to 3D printing and gene editing provides opportunities to do more and go further thanks to new technologies and insight. However, there is one key resource that every business in this industry needs to optimise this potential for growth: people.



"EPM Scientific helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. "We work to provide quality life sciences recruitment in the USA and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent." Talented teams not only help to ensure that a business is robust in challenging times but also that opportunities for development and growth are not missed.



EPM Scientific works with organisations across the US, making connections to talented candidates with the skills and experience to open new avenues for Life Sciences. From Boston and Chicago to Dallas, San Francisco and New York, the firm supports individuals and enterprises across the industry. Via a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions the firm has been able to reimagine the way that recruitment is handled in this fast-moving industry and enable both candidates and organisations to find new opportunities for progress.



Established in 2012, EPM Scientific has evolved alongside the Life Sciences sector in the US. The firm understands the focus on people in this industry and invests heavily in its own, from providing the most cutting edge recruitment technology to work with to ensuring best-in-class training is always available to EPM consultants. The team's expertise extends across the full spectrum of Life Sciences opportunities, including R&D roles and clinical operations jobs, as well as commercial, medical communications and regulatory positions. An extensive network of connections with both candidates and employer contacts ensures that EPM Scientific is best placed to provide key support when it comes to building great teams and defining careers.



As a local firm within a global context, EPM Scientific is also able to bring a unique perspective to relationships with individuals and enterprises. As well as working across the US in locations such as Dallas and Chicago, Boston, New York and San Francisco, the firm covers 60+ countries globally with offices in 11 locations worldwide. This combination of in-depth local insight and a truly international perspective is one of the reasons why EPM Scientific has become a leading specialist recruiter to the Life Sciences sector, across America and beyond.



To find out more information about Life science recruitment agencies in USA visit https://www.epmscientific.com/.



For any media enquiries please contact Emma Brand at Iconic Digital – +44(0)20 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact EPM Scientific US: +1 646 759 4560.



Notes to Editors

For more information about EPM Scientific services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.com.



About EPM Scientific US

EPM Scientific US connects specialist talent with Life Sciences companies and their leaders in locations all over the US, as well as globally. The firm has set out to redefine the way that hiring is managed in this exciting industry to help organisations secure a more innovative and resilient future.