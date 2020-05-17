How FlipHTML5 Will Impact Remote Teaching

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2020 --The transition to remote teaching has made teachers figure out how they can utilize digital tools and resources to tutor students at a distance. They are using technology to create individualized, self-directed learning experiences for students. FlipHTML5 is one of the most effective tools that supports teacher-student collaboration when delivering lessons online. FlipHTML5 impacts remote teaching significantly since it offers teachers support to ensure they provide quality virtual lessons and digital content to their students.



FlipHTML5 is reinventing education to improve remote experiences for teachers and their students. It offers a flipped classroom where teachers present their lessons from the platform with follow-up hands-on activities with the students. The teachers help students view concepts in more engaging ways they can understand. FlipHTML5 is simplifying the teachers' lesson preparation by allowing them to prepare interactive, multimedia-enhanced lessons that are easy to decipher. They can also create assignments and assessments and deliver them to students via their mobile and electronic devices.



"Our software encourages teachers to create, publish and share digital teaching materials with many learners across the globe," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "Our intelligent cloud service offers multiple options for lesson distribution. Using recorded lessons and digital textbooks, students can manage their own time and utilize the given lessons to research further into topics for better comprehension."



FlipHTML5 gives teachers total control so they can harness the potential of remote teaching experiences. They can create teaching content virtually and collaborate with students from the site or through social channels. At FlipHTML5, teachers have access to advanced tools to create digital textbooks and other interactive teaching materials that students can use from anywhere. With a digital library in place, teachers can develop as many learning materials as possible and store them in digital bookcases so students can access them any time they want.



FlipHTML5 offers plenty of sharing options through which teachers can share and distribute teaching materials and content to the learners. Aside from creating engaging content, teachers can also share live or recorded video lessons to help learners grasp concepts better. Through social networks, students can interact with their peers and tutors, ask questions and review previous work with ease. The direct connections allow them to share and exchange feedback with the learners on a more personal level to ensure that they get the most out of the remote teaching program.



For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 continues to innovate to create highly responsive digital publishing software that helps people succeed in their online ventures. Their products help users improve audience engagement online.