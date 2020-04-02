How Has Social Media Influenced Plastic Surgery?

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2020 --It's hard to imagine life without social media in today's modern world. We have the ability now to connect with old friends and family all over the world, thanks to social media. Approximately 70% of people in the United States use some form of social media each day. Thanks to the "selfie" on social media, the number of people that want to improve their appearance through plastic surgery has increased. Popular treatments that men and women want from their plastic surgeon because of social media influence are rhinoplasty, treatments to reduce wrinkles, breast augmentation, and lip augmentation, thanks to the Kylie Jenner lip craze! These trends on social media can often be influenced by wanting to gain more likes or comments on social media and often times wanting to replicate images we have seen on Instagram, Snapchat or Facebook. Millennials have been a leader in the selfie craze and are a very tech savvy generation. Here are some facts about social media and living in the Millennial's generation:



- On average, a Millennial will take up to 25,700 selfies during their lifetime.

- 55 percent of Millennials share selfies on social media.

- The average Millennial spends at least one hour per week posting selfies on social networks.

- To date, Instagram has more than 250 million #selfie posts, and this figure continues to increase daily.



Social media sites popularity has continued to increase and show no signs of that popularity slowing down any time soon. Many people may choose to have some sort of plastic surgery performed whether it be surgical or non surgical, like Botox or fillers with the influence of these social media platforms.



In this day and time when anything you want is available at your finger tips along with the increased popularity of social media, it is important to always seek a board certified plastic surgeon for your cosmetic and aesthetic needs. Don't get caught in the social media hype when picking the right surgeon for you. Dr. Chad Robbins is highly trained in all aspects of plastic and reconstructive surgery. A native of Huntsville, Alabama, he received his bachelor of science degree from Sewanee: The University of the South, graduating magna cum laude. He completed his medical degree at University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine.



Following medical school, Dr. Robbins completed a five-year general surgery residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, followed by two additional years of plastic surgery training at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, which is consistently ranked as best-in-class for hospitals and surgical training.



At your consultation with Dr. Chad Robbins, a board certified plastic surgeon, you will learn about the short and long-term effects of the cosmetic procedure you are interested in and will gain valuable information to make an informed treatment decision.