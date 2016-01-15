How Heat Treatment Is Revolutionizing the Art of Bed Bug Treatment

Purcellville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2016 --Undeniably, bed bugs are extremely difficult pests to control. This is because they have perfected the art of hiding in tiny crevices and cracks. A home can provide these tiny intruders numerous hiding locations such as toys, knick-knacks, clothing, electronics, and books. Most if not all bed bug populations are highly resistant to those insecticides that are registered for their control. Consequently, pest management professionals and homeowners have been on the lookout for novel, non-chemical methods of getting rid of bed bugs in and out of household items.



Heat exposure is a healthy and effective way of controlling and/or minimizing bed bug infestation. 122ºF (50ºC) is the recognized thermal death point for an entire bed bug's life stages including eggs. Heat can be utilized to treat entire structures or whole rooms.



Heat treatment technicians first seal specific apartment units or rooms. Secondly, they set up heaters (propane or electric) and fans in the treatment area. Fans help circulate the heat evenly across the room. The professionals then place temperature sensors in the hardest-to-heat places such as inside items with limited airflow, underneath seat cushions and between mattresses. The main goal of bed bug heat treatment is to ensure that every sensor reaches a bed bug's thermal death point. As much as whole-unit heat treatment is effective, it is prudent to hire a reputable company with adequately trained and vastly experienced technicians to monitor the temperatures inside the treatment area (s). This guarantees that all bed bugs present are eliminated. Hiring professionals also ensures that items inside the home are not damaged; especially items sensitive to heat. Moreover, heat treatment experts are usually trained in state laws pertaining to the management of the overhead sprinkler systems.



Of all novel approaches to this method of bed bug elimination is the utilization of portable heating units or heat chambers to treat electronics, infested furniture, as well as other household items. In fact, Bobby Anderson, President of Environmental Heat Solutions, Inc. had this to say about their approach, "Households can never go wrong when it comes to using portable heating units or heat chambers when getting rid of bed bugs using the heat treatment method."



