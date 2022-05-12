How Hormone Replacement Therapy Is Supporting Aging Americans Everywhere

Sugar Land, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2022 --Hormones like estrogen and testosterone are vital for the daily functioning of the human body and mind in a whole variety of different ways, and this is largely because hormones are the chemical messengers that provide information throughout the body.



Hormonal imbalances just so happen to be very common in aging men and women in the United States, and these imbalances lead to troubling side effects like emotional/mental unrest, weight gain, stunted growth, decreased sex drives and a lot more that many people simply consider to be normal signs of aging.



The truth is that hormone replacement therapy can reverse these health problems associated with hormonal imbalances, and Balanced Body Functional Medicine is a hormone replacement therapy houston team of specialists that's helping aging individuals get past their imbalances and back to living a fulfilling, healthy life.



Below are some of the many ways that hormone replacement therapy is supporting aging Americans:



What Are The Benefits of Hormone Replacement Therapy?



Hormone replacement therapy utilizes artificial, bioidentical hormones to help patients regain their correct, balancing levels of both estrogen and testosterone. There are several different treatment methods, including gels, skin patches and subcutaneous pellets that are helping aging Americans on a long-term, consistent basis.



Some of the common benefits associated with hormone replacement therapy include:



Addressing Hormonal Imbalances



One of the main goals of hormone replacement therapy is to balance out a patient's hormone levels when their body isn't doing enough naturally, and what's great about this hormone treatment is that it's always 100% customized to a patient's unique needs.



Alleviating Menopause Symptoms



Menopause is of course a perfectly normal aging stage for women 45+ in age, and menopause typically begins as a woman's menstrual cycles end. Menopause usually leads to decreased estrogen and progesterone production levels, which then can lead to side effects like detrimental physical and emotional changes.



Many women experiencing menopause will undergo hormone replacement therapy to alleviate all sorts of symptoms like hot flashes, mood swings and night sweats. Another reason why menopausal women invest in hormone replacement therapy is to improve their libido levels.



Reducing Dangerous Health Risks, Including Osteoporosis



General losses in bone density are relatively common amongst both aging men and women, and this type of bone loss can be exponentially worse when combined with hormonal imbalances. What's particularly alarming about this combination is that the bone density losses can occur much more rapidly when an individual is simultaneously experiencing hormone deficiencies.



Hormone replacement therapy is one of the best ways for aging men and women to naturally build up their bone mass and reduce their overall risks of serious health issues like osteoporosis.



Improving Heart Health & Overall Muscle Functionality



Hormone replacement therapy is also known for supporting patients in reducing their overall chances of experiencing a heart attack or stroke. Muscle functionality and mass is also greatly improved when a patient stays consistent with their hormone replacement treatment.



When someone is experiencing hormonal imbalances, it ends up having a negative effect on their heart health and muscles. This is why hormone replacement therapy is needed for countless people who are at a higher risk of experiencing these types of health risks.



Hormone Replacement Therapy Is Only Continuing To Grow As Baby Boomers Reach Retirement Ages!



Several years ago, the idea of replacing one's hormones with bioidentical counterparts was widely considered to be infeasible; however, today hormone replacement therapy is one of the fastest growing therapies in the United States.



There are many reasons why aging men and women may be interested in hormone replacement therapy, and it's growing so rapidly to the point that there are now experienced specialists providing these healthcare services in every city across the country!



About Balanced Body Functional Medicine

Balanced Body Functional Medicine is a functional medicine clinic based in Houston, Texas that aims to empower men and women through their health. They provide many types of wellness plans, hormone replacement therapies, nutritional therapies, O-shots, IV nutritional therapy and much more.



Dr. Julia R. Ward, MD, founded Balanced Body Functional Medicine. She is a wildly successful healthcare provider with over 20 years of experience, and she always aims to get to the underlying causes of a patient's health issues. She utilizes a whole-patient perspective that supports countless people who've become frustrated with traditional healthcare approaches.



Dr. Ward is available for comment regarding the efficacy and future of hormone replacement therapy, and she can be reached via the following contact form or by calling 281-710-3380.