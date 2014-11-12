How Long Do Genital Warts Last; CBCD Examines the Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2014 --“Infected with the human papillomavirus (HPV)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



According to WebMD, “Genital warts can show up weeks or even months after sexual contact with a person infected with an HPV virus. That person may not know he or she is infected and is responsible for HPV transmission.” (2) The CDC notes that “Genital warts usually appear as a small bump or group of bumps in the genital area. They can be small or large, raised or flat, or shaped like a cauliflower.” (1) They can take up to two years to go away in those with a healthy immune system. The CDC uses the term “cleared.” The public should be aware that this term can have two meanings. 1. The immune system forces the virus to go into a latency phases. That is, the virus is still in the body but does not cause standard symptoms. 2. The immune system kills all the HPV viruses in the body, and there are no copies remaining. In the second case, only a new infection will re-introduce the virus to the system. In the first case, any deficiency in the immune system may allow the virus to reactivate.



Dr. Natalie Sieb wrote that “just because the wart is gone, this does not mean you have gotten rid of the virus that caused them.” (3) Dr. Sieb is board certified in Family Medicine in Madison, Wisconsin. The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was designed to help the immune system target the latent HPV virus.



Click to learn more about HPV symptoms.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (4) The study authors also wrote that “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (4)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR contain natural antiviral ingredients. These ingredients are: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses.



“If genital warts show up, it's an indication of HPV infection … sometimes there is a single wart; other times multiple warts appear. They can be small or large. They can be on the anus, cervix, scrotum, groin, thigh, or penis. Genital warts can show up weeks or even months after sexual contact with a person infected with an HPV virus.” (2) If left untreated, genital warts may go away, stay the same, or grow in size or number.



What treatments are available against the HPV?



“There are no drugs approved against the HPV. Current treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). These procedures use liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission.” (4) In contrast, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were designed to target the latent HPV.



Click to read more about Novirin and the HPV, or Gene-Eden-VIR and the HPV.



References:



(1) CDC.gov – Human Papillomavirus (HPV) – Genital HPV Infection – Fact Sheet.



(2) WebMD.com – HPV/Genital Warts Health Center. Reviewed on May 20, 2014



(3) Healthtap.com – How long does genital warts take to go away?



(4) Polansky, H. Itzkovitz, E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Published in September 2013.