How Long Is China's Chip Road

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2020 --Ranging from mobile phones, computers, cars, high-speed rail, power grids, industrial control, the Internet of Things, big data, and cloud computing, the production, and upgrade of products in these fields are inseparable from chips.



A country without "chips" for a long time has to choose the low-end position of the global industrial chain passively. If a state does not establish its core technology system for the chip industry, it will lose not only economic benefits but also a lack of industrial security. In a way, controlling the chip industry means dominating the world.



China is the world's largest consumer of chips, but in the past, 90% of chips were imported. In 2018, China imported semiconductor devices with a value of 322.1 billion dollars, which accounted for 70% of China's total imports and surpassed petroleum to become the largest import commodity.



Since the China-US trade war started in March 2018, the United States has imposed a series of technology and market blockades on China, and the Chinese integrated circuit industry is facing severe challenges.



Crisis means danger and opportunity.



The blockade of the United States made Chinese people realize that they must develop self-controllable chip technology. In this situation, the enthusiasm for domestic, independent research and development has increased, driving the huge market demand for internal chips and promoting the development of the chip industry.



To a certain extent, the gap between China's integrated circuit industry and developed countries in Europe and America is also the gap between talents. The top chip talents can only grow up in a round of practice. In the past, China's high-end chip engineers had no chance to make trials and errors. After the trade war, there were many opportunities, even more than those in Europe and the United States.



The China-U.S. Trade war has become a science and technology warfare, which has promoted a high level of attention to the development of the integrated circuit industry in the country. From the country to the enterprise, as well as the capital market and other related fields, they are actively promoting industrial development. In the Jiangbei New Area, in just over one year, it has settled in more than 300 integrated circuit-related enterprises, forming an unprecedented concentration in the past ten years.



The most significant impetus of product development and sales is the market, and China has the world's largest semiconductor market. In the next 5 to 10 years, in China, many market segments are likely to have world-class semiconductor companies.



In recent years, the integrated circuit industry in the Jiangbei New Area, Nanjing, has risen rapidly, becoming a bright new star in the domestic integrated circuit industry. In 2018, Jiangbei New Area put forward the development goal of creating "two cities and one center", and strove to become a China's chip city with global influence.



National-level new zones, coupled with the newly established free-trade zone, the "dual-zone" policy is superimposed; TSMC, a leading company in the integrated circuit industry, settles to form a complete integrated circuit upstream and downstream industry chain; the new zone creates a sound chip industry ecology, including tax policies, human settlements, supporting facilities, public services and other conditions necessary for the development of enterprises; the new area builds an open technical service platform to serve small and medium-sized enterprises and help enterprises grow; the new space also introduces various policies to attract talents, specifically enterprises and worldwide talents, to come to Jiangbei for development; the cultivation of chip talents must be integrated with the industry, and Nanjing has established the Nanjing Institute of Integrated Circuit Industry Collaborative Innovation to provide talent support for the development of the integrated circuit industry.



In the construction of the chip city, the Jiangbei New Area has also provided a pioneering sample for China's future urban construction. In addition to industrial development, the new area also reflects on how to combine people's work, life, leisure, and communication, so that the public could enjoy the convenience brought by high-tech.



Jiangbei New Area combines the dreams of talents with life, satisfies people's pursuit of the future and a better experience, and makes a place where global chip talents yearn for.



