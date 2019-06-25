How One Dental Clinic's Cosmetic Dentistry Approach Can Benefit Oral and Mental Health

Thornhill, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2019 --It is all too easy to approach the practice of cosmetic dentistry as something shallow, superficial and overall unnecessary. But there can be significant boosts to mental well-being and self-esteem for those who undertake it, not to mention genuine physical benefits to the actual health of patients' teeth.



At Thornhill Dental Office, based in Thornhill, Ontario, such a combination of services is offered, covering cosmetic dentistry across a range of treatments. This is of particular use to patients seeking to have their teeth reshaped, restored, lengthened or whitened – and even in some cases, replaced – and there are a number of procedures on offer.



"While cosmetic dentistry treatments can have a big impact on people's confidence, there are many important benefits for both physical and mental health," says a spokesperson for Thornhill Dental Office. "Giving people back the ability to smile – and in many cases making them look younger – can transform someone's personality and help them to engage with others much more comfortably – whether socially, at home or at work.



"But the positive effect on oral health is something that often goes unmentioned. Replacing missing teeth by the use of bridges or dentures maintains the integrity of a person's face, preventing the cheeks from sinking in because of the spaces created by the missing teeth. It also prevents other teeth from drifting around the mouth – as it is teeth that keep other teeth in place.



"Missing teeth can also affect a person's ability to speak, and also chew their food – and in the long-term the bite pattern can be completely misaligned, through the upper and lower teeth no longer coming together properly when the mouth is closed. This can lead to a painful jaw and even other remaining teeth becoming crooked."



Cosmetic dentistry procedures can also restore and protect teeth before things escalate and lead to missing teeth. Also on offer at Thornhill Dental Office are inlays and onlays, which are indirect fillings for decayed teeth that cannot support a standard filling, and dental crowns to cover a damaged tooth and restore its shape and appearance. Similarly, dental veneers are porcelain shells that cover crooked teeth or gaps. For those patients requiring a more robust procedure, the Thornhill Dental Office can also carry out the surgical process of dental implants.



"Our specialist team is always on hand with a new patient to discuss their needs before treatment," added the spokesperson, "and ensure that their treatment plan is completely tailored to their needs. We also take the time to create a relaxed and friendly environment, in recognition that visiting the dentist can be a fearful experience for some."



And to make the experience that one bit smoother, Thornhill Dental Office also deals directly with patients' insurance companies, relieving the patient of a bureaucratic billing process.



About Thornhill Dental Office

Established in 2009, the Thornhill Dental Office provides cosmetic dentistry services to patients from North York, Richmond Hill and Markham, and offers a free initial consultation. There is also a 15% discount for senior patients aged 65 and over.