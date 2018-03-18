How PubHTML5 Magazine Maker Is Transforming the Future of Digital Publishing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2018 --Creating and publishing digital magazines has become a widely accepted and used manner of digital marketing. While this all seemed a bit monotonous so far, with plain documents being published, PubHTML5 has seemingly breathed a fresh air of innovativeness in digital publishing arena. The company officials recently said that their magazine maker is changing the ways of digital publishing by converting them into interactive rich media experience.



"Digital publishing will not remain same, as our magazine maker is gradually making it more interactive, engaging and a more eye catching experience", Anna Lee, chief designer of PubHTML5 said. She added that with its impressively powerful features, the magazine maker is creating magazines which look great and are easily accessible across all platforms.



The company officials said the PubHTML5 assists in creating high quality digital magazines by converting the old school PDFs into lifelike magazines. They said that with 150+ options for customizing the user interface, users can change the looks of their magazines as per the field that they are being created for. "Various options like colored bookmarks, custom backgrounds and logos, multi-optional toolbar, ability to add videos, music, images, slideshows and availability of one's won button graphics results in creation of an engaging digital output", they added.



While the magazine maker is being touted as a tool that enables enriching the document with interactive media content, it's further being told that it has impressive built-in animation options and powerful editor, which allows designing and publishing animated and interactive content without using any sort of coding whatsoever.



Since publishing the content is as important as creating it, the company officials informed about the advanced cloud platform and said that it uses leading cloud platform that provides high performance for every user with surety of security of the content. "While safety is unmatched, our PubHTML5 cloud platform reaches globally and provides the best possible access to the customer base", they mentioned.



With various other powerful features of SEO friendliness, provision for analytic and statistical reporting for insights, ease of content administration and management, extent of social media sharing and much more, the magazine maker from PubHTML5 looks all set to change the means of digital publishing as the makers have said. With time, though, we all will see that to what extent the game changes.



