How Random Music Is Aiming to Take over the Industry

Bronx, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2017 --In the modern world it is difficult for an up and coming artist to gain the traction needed to begin his or her music career. In a sea of aspiring artists, it is nearly impossible for a single individual to become noticed. Here to help these aspiring artists achieve all the fame that their talents deserve is an up and coming music label named Random Music. But before random music has the resources to support a plethora of artists, the founder, Jordan Bobadilla, has set out to start his own band, gaining the label popularity as well as capital to build a music empire upon. Through a mix of successful structure, euphonic music, and genuine passion, Jordan Bobadilla hopes to create the music label he always dreamed of crafting.



Jordan himself is originally from the Dominican Republic. From a young age, he knew music was his passion. He became a proficient guitar player, pianist, and vocalist in his early years and has only tuned those skills as time has gone on. Jordan always held the dream of launching his own music studio and label, so at the age of twenty he came to the United States, chasing his own American dream. However, he soon found that he was ill-equipped in terms of experience and money. Over the course of two years, Jordan learned much about the practice of building a musical empire and built up a bit of capital to spawn Random Music. Today, he is ready to put this knowledge to the test and is beginning the process of building up Random Music.



The first step is for Jordan to create a band and studio with a few friends, produce albums, gain popularity and money. Then Jordan will select five talented musicians to do the same. Eventually those five will select five more musicians each, growing Random Music exponentially. This process will continue to spawn studios as centers for aspiring artist, each of which will eventually host practice rooms and music lessons.



However, this chain reaction can only happen if Jordan's original band succeeds. To help in this band's success Jordan has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The money gained from the fundraiser will go towards the massive amounts of expensive legal work that comes with creating a label. Those who support Random Music early will be rewarded with anything from custom-made music to Random Music paraphernalia. With the help of readers, both Jordan and other aspiring artists will be able to achieve their American dream.



To learn more visit the Kickstarter campaign page.