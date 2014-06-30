How Reliable Are Herpes Lab Tests? CBCD Reviews Medical Reports

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2014 --"Infected with Herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2)? We recommend taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." John Evans, CBCD



Herpes blood tests can show false negative or false positive results. A false negative result is a negative result in a positive individual, that is the blood test shows no infection, but the tested individual is actually infected with the virus. False positive is the opposite case, a positive results in a negative individual, that is the blood test shows an infection, but the tested individual is not infected with the virus. According to the Johns Hopkins Medicine website, "one of the biggest problems in diagnosing genital herpes is test sensitivity. There are a number of reasons why cultures can be negative; one being that the disease may be caused by something other than herpes. Cultures also can test negative if the samples are not taken appropriately, if there is a long transport time between the clinic and the laboratory, or if cultures were taken late in the course of the lesions. Lesions that occur early in the course of a herpes outbreak are much more likely to have positive cultures than cultures taken after the lesions crust over." (1) The CDC further notes that "false positive tests can occur with many diagnostic tests, including STD tests, and the chance of a false positive test result increases as the likelihood of the infection decreases in the person being tested." (2) Because test results are not accurate, the CDC recommends that only people with symptoms, such as genital sores, get tested. (2)



Because test results are not accurate, the CDC recommends that only people with symptoms, such as genital sores, get tested. (2)

The CBCD therefore recommends that people who suspect that they are infected with the herpes virus, regardless of the blood test results, take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the EBV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2) … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (3) The study authors also wrote that "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (3)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Are herpes blood tests always included when getting tested for STDs?



"Herpes type 2 blood testing may or may not be included in a full STD evaluation, as STD testing depends on a number of factors, such as behavioral risk factors (e.g. number of partners, consistent condom use, etc.) and how common the infection is in the community. When getting an evaluation, it is important to ask your provider which infections are being tested for, which infections are not being tested for, and why." (2)



If someone tests positive, what treatments are available?



"Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day." (3) There are also natural antiviral products that studies show to be safe and effective in reducing herpes symptoms. Two of these products are Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin.



