How Sewer Inspections Protect Home Buyers in Concord from a Nightmare Scenario

Concord, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2023 --One of the biggest regrets of home buyers in Concord is not ordering a sewer inspection before they purchase their home. Many home buyers, especially first-time home buyers, are not clear about what a home inspection does and does not assess. Few realize they are buying their new sewer system blind, despite the notorious expense and hassle of any sewer repair or replacement.



A sewer inspection is not included in the standard home inspection, and few inspectors will even tell buyers that it is an option. That may be because few home inspectors have significant knowledge of plumbing systems. While some have invested in the equipment needed to scope a sewer line, most have not.



Failing to get a sewer inspection and finding disaster shortly after moving in has left many homebuyers on the hook for sewer repairs which cost thousands of dollars. Those could have been completed by the original owner if only the buyer knew about the problem.



According to Joel Diaz, owner of Plumbing Solutions, old sewer systems are common in the many Eichler-style MCM homes that were built in Concord in the 1940s. Other homes may also have sewer systems that are outdated or in disrepair. He recommends homebuyers always invest in a sewer inspection before they negotiate the final price with the sellers.



"Sewer inspection can save the buyer money before the purchase by helping them negotiate the sales price," Diaz says. "It can also offer peace of mind after the purchase by letting them know that the sewer is in good working condition."



Even if the seller is unwilling to complete necessary sewer repairs before the sale, the buyer can still use this information to lower the price of the home by the expected cost of these repairs. The process is simple for the buyer. They can order a sewer inspection from a plumber. According to Diaz, with the right equipment, this does not require digging up the yard. Instead, plumbers thread a camera into the sewer from an access point. If the plumber discovers an issue, they can provide the buyer with a quote for the work. The buyer can then use this quote in negotiation with the seller.



Sometimes the seller is unwilling to complete the repairs and will instead offer to lower the sale price by the amount the repair will cost. In this case, ideally, the buyer can get the repairs scheduled for the property after they take possession but before they move in. This limits the hassle and disruption of the sewer repair.



Another way new buyers can avoid the hassle of repairing their new sewer is to choose trenchless repair. Using this method, plumbers do not have to dig trenches in your new front yard. Instead, they complete their work with only two access points.



Sewer inspections are particularly important when purchasing older homes, but newer homes can have major sewer issues too. This is especially true for large developments where the developers may have cut corners during construction. Unfortunately, you don't know the condition of the sewers in your new home until a professional has conducted an inspection.



"Oakland and Berkeley already require sewer inspections for all real estate sales," says Diaz. "I think it's just a matter of time until all cities will have the same requirements."