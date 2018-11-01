London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2018 --Emergency Dentist London Announces New Open 24 Hour Dentist Serving London & Surrounding Areas With Appointment



Sometimes the worse in tooth pain can come unexpectedly. In the London area, thankfully, a great solution to the problem now exists in Emergency Dentist London. With a quick appointment nearly any tooth issue can be handled anytime day or night.



One of the more frustrating things about having a painful tooth or related problem is how it seemingly pops up or gets worse out of nowhere. This can make for horrific evenings or weekends as the person in pain waits for their "old-school" dentist to get them in on their 9 – 5 schedule. The good news is Emergency Dentist London are answering the call for help in this area in the extended London-area offering 24 hour dentist services, available with a simple appointment. For many Londoners or guests to the city this is a dream come true. The emergency dentist North London has been met with quick enthusiasm.



"We saw the need for a 24 hour dentist here and knew we could exceed the highest expectations with our hand-picked team," commented a spokesperson from Emergency Dentist London. "Please get in touch with us right away if you are here and need a dentist in a rush and is still is devoted to top-quality service."



According to Emergency Dentist London, the emergency dentist North London office is filled with the latest in technology and caring, skilled dental professionals. Many people fear going to a dentist and this office understands this well, making every effort to make the experience as smooth and painless as possible.



Early feedback for the 24 hour dentist has been completely positive.



Justin S., from London, recently said in a five-star review, "I had a tooth that started killing me on a late Friday afternoon and I thank goodness that my girlfriend knew about Emergency Dentist London. They sorted me out at a fair price and provided the best in service you could ask for. I can't recommend them enough."



For more information be sure to visit https://www.emergencydentist24hours.co.uk.