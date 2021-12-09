How the AllValue – CJDropshipping Alliance Helps Boost eCommerce Sales

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2021 --In an attempt to remedy the inherent issues of dropshipping (closed-loop of orders inefficiencies, incompetent suppliers, supply chain gaps) to deliver more web traffic and repurchase rates, top eCommerce builder AllValue teamed up with CJDropshipping to develop practical solutions to some of these issues entrepreneurs and other eCommerce brands might face when trying to adopt the dropshipping model.



This partnership attempts to take advantage of the supply chain dominance of CJDropshipping alongside AllValue's mobile-first eCommerce functionalities and marketing tool prowess so that eCommerce brands can harness the full potentials of dropshipping.



AllValue and CJDropshipping: Who Are They?

With a mandate to create value for eCommerce brands, the Youzan group developed its software-as-a-service platform' AllValue to deliver growth to global and local brands with its one-of-a-kind eCommerce builder. AllValue SaaS platform does everything from enabling anyone to create an eCommerce website and providing them with functional mobile-first stores, free website templates, sales analytics, integrated marketing tools, all to boost sales and drive brand growth.



The other party, CJDropshipping, was formed in 2014 by Andy Chou to provide a one-stop shop for entrepreneurs and eCommerce brands who want to delve into dropshipping. It has, over time, incorporated a myriad of dropshipping services: order fulfillment, inventory management, sourcing, warehousing, etc., to ensure that not only do entrepreneurs succeed, but they can focus their energies on brand expansion.



The alliance between these two groups is a welcome development that would bring the best out of eCommerce logistics and marketing to drive growth for entrepreneurs and eCommerce brands.



How Are These Two eCommerce Giants Cooperating?

Drawing on the vast resources and infrastructure that the two companies (AllValue and CJDropshipping) possess, these groups have come together to create an end-to-end eCommerce solution that enables entrepreneurs to commence dropshipping with ease in no time.



The two entities are collaborating in product sourcing, eCommerce site building, integrated marketing, and fulfillment, which can all be controlled from one hub in a 3-step closed order loop which we can briefly summarize as;

1. Product sourcing from CJDropshipping

2. Product display on AllValue's mobile-first stores

3. Product promotion using the integrated marketing tool of AllValue (e.g. group buy to harness the potential power of social commerce)



What Does the Strategic Cooperation Involve?

It is clear that the issues about dropshipping borders around supply chain, logistics, and decentralization. For many eCommerce brands and entrepreneurs, these oftentimes constitute barriers to entry or even losses for these stakeholders in this very competitive niche.



Therefore, the alliance between AllValue and CJDropshipping changes the status quo in the dropshipping model on many levels. For starters, entrepreneurs can tap from CJDropshipping's strong supply chain to get the best-vetted suppliers who have a track history of fulfilling orders in the best conditions and in good time. Also, the platform integration with AllValue now provides one-click store authorization, making it easy for store-owners to make critical sales decisions in real-time.



The summary of the AllValue and CJDropshipping alliance involves system integration of these two players' platforms to deliver seamless eCommerce experiences across all aspects (Tracking synchronization, Store authorization, product connection, and many more).



Significance of the AllValue and CJDropshipping Cooperation.

The alliance between AllValue and CJDropshipping brings a lot to be desired for eCommerce stakeholders especially in terms of mobile and social media marketing, and we can look at them from the following viewpoints.



1. It eases the entire dropshipping process: entrepreneurs no longer have to waste long hours following up on the order fulfillment process. Rather, they can dedicate saved time towards marketing and brand expansion.



2. Streamlines the supply chain: From the manufacturer up until the final consumer, items no longer have to be stuck in the incessant bottlenecks common with dropshipping.



3. Improves profit margins: the combination of a streamlined supply chain and integrated marketing helps to boost sales and profit margins due to customer retention and higher repurchase rates. AllValue's mobile-friendly SEO optimized stores and their variety of website templates are invaluable to dropshipping eCommerce growth.



4. Scalability: Successfully navigating the barriers in dropshipping provided by extreme mobile and social media marketing sets up eCommerce brands and entrepreneurs for the long-term and enables them to focus on brand expansion as they can now handle more orders without getting overwhelmed.



Conclusion

Supply chain issues and inept suppliers are only some of the problems plaguing the dropshipping segment for years to come without any practical solution. The alliance between eCommerce builder' AllValue and CJDropshipping attempts to remedy these issues by providing a robust solution. An end-to-end eCommerce solution that merges the best of both platforms to help boost sales and nurture brand growth.



About AllValue

AllValue is an eCommerce software that handles the intricacies of eCommerce, whether through the conventional model or dropshipping. Most importantly, their various solutions are adaptable for various use cases, which makes alliances like the one with CJDropshipping possible.



For more information on how to build your brand with AllValue, please visit:

http://www.allvalue.com/en.



About CJDropshipping

CJDropshipping is a leading eCommerce dropshipping fulfillment supplier across the globe. Its services aim at helping small business ship worldwide in an easier manner, which include preorder inventory, order fulfillment, product sourcing, global warehouses, quality inspection, efficient delivery and so on. For more information, please visit:

https://cjdropshipping.com/.



