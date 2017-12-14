How to Be an Expert in Teas

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2017 --Rosario Diego Morlachetti talks for almost two hours about the infatuation that tea can produce. Of the feelings and sensations that it provokes, and of the enormous amount of people who are trapped, year after year, in the passion for this drink. That love, that devotion, explains why the Rosario Diego Morlachetti dedicated his first book to this infusion. And why he did it with such dedication and delicacy, so much care, so much detail.



On the "seed of passion of Diego" refers, in the introduction of The Book of Tea Gourmand, the expert Rajah Banerjee, a Hindu teacher super recognized in the world, which highlights the work of Morlachetti, director of the Argentine School of Té, who put all his knowledge at the service of this brand new graphic work that was edited by the local label Homo Sapiens.



In a talk with Más, the author gave details about the "kitchen" of this interesting product illustrated with photographs by Gustavo GoñI and Flavia Morlachetti and design by Guillermo Buelga. "I came up with the proposal to the publisher and I found that its owner, Perico, is passionate about tea, something he did not know, he told me a lot of anecdotes, of situations that he lived on trips. At the beginning, a conversation more associated with tea as a drink than the project, I think we talked about two hours of the teas each one had tasted, of those that they had given us, "he says with a smile.



And that's also what tea is about, being an ideal companion in solitude or in meetings. "Yes, it usually happens that I meet people who do not know what I do and for one reason or another we end up talking about this drink", and adds: "What happens is that consumption is very common and is increasingly widespread The statistics show that in Argentina, in each household, one kilo of yerba mate per month is bought, but also a tea package, obviously one weighs one kilo and the other 50 grams, but that is incorporated into everyday life is something true. "



Even, reveals the expert, millennials are delighted with the tea and incorporate it into their day to day much more than one imagines. "Tea fits perfectly in the healthy move, in the desire to make some pauses in a hectic life, and many young people, although it seems contradictory, are on this path".



The book, says Morlachetti, is intended for connoisseurs but also for those who wish to experiment for the first time with the different varieties of the infusion and its different ways of preparation. "There are those who have been drinking tea for 40 years and those who have new interests.



In fact, in the publication I make a profile of consumers, "he says. Chapter 5 is just dedicated to discovering what is the palate of each tea?. "In many foods, people know how they like it and describe it exactly: juicy meat, al dente pasta, sweet mate, strong sauce, well-cooked vegetables, but when you ask about how they like tea, they begin the doubts, or the answers are schematic, "says the author.



"The palate of a food determines the relationship with that food, that is why self-knowledge is so relevant, so I thought of inviting readers to define their palate for tea, and for that I propose some simple paths, which can even be go perfecting. "



The temperature of the water, the time in which the sack or the loose leaves should remain in contact with the liquid are crucial in this path of discovery, beyond the flavors and aromas.



"The intention, too, is that when we invite someone to our house we can offer, according to their personality or profile, the best tea for that person, it seems almost impossible, it is not, because one can become almost an expert if follow some steps, "says Morlachetti.



The shelf



No doubt the word store or pantry brings back memories for many adults. In the book, Morlachetti invites you to put together your own tea pantry, almost like a game. There appear precise recommendations on varied and inevitable teas.



Tea blends, Earl Gray, Masala Chai, Genmaicha, Jasmine Tea, Mango Black and many more are listed on the list. "Precious foods, those of worship, if you will, must be jealously guarded, I think it is important that they have a special place in our homes," the author adds.



Proposals for heat



Cold tea is incorporated into many homes, but it has also been a discovery not so distant for new generations. "It's a fun drink, accessible at all times and that can also be found in bars, in restaurants," says Diego Morlachetti.



The Iced Tea is also imposed on friends' meetings, work meetings and even weddings celebrated during the day.



A quick recipe? Choose the tea (in bags or loose sheets). The best is black tea, green tea or Pu Erh. It can be with or without added aroma.



The Iced Tea requires a higher concentration of tea since ice and cold dilute the concentration and taste perception.



That is why it is important to add more quantity than in the hot format. For one person two sacks or four grams will be used.



The next step is to heat water. Remove from the fire. Place in another container (teapot where tea is previously added). Carry out the infusion. Then pour the resulting liquor slowly in a glass or cup with plenty of ice.



Now, add the juice of a fruit (lime, lemon, orange, grapefruit, tangerine) and the sweetener of preference. The tea will be cold in a few minutes.



The traditional recipe involves letting it stand between 4 and 6 hours. "Although it takes much longer, the truth is that the final result is very tasty," says Morlachetti.



Perfect pairings



In the last section of The Book of Tea Gourmand, the author gives himself the pleasure of proposing what are, in his opinion, the ideal pairings. For this he turned to the cook Augusto González with whom they made "a great team", as the author mentioned.



It is surprising the amount of food that perhaps you can not imagine and that can be accompanied with tea. "Many people associate it with only sweet things," says Morlachetti.



Thus appear in the text preparations based on wheat accompanied by mint tea. O Masala, typical dish of India, which goes perfect with a drink that softens the palate. And why not a mini sandwich of pastrami, avocado and dill with traditional teas.



An act of beauty



Present a good and delicate table, find the right time of day, find the most precious corner, invite with pleasure, should not be made exceptional, and according to Diego Morlachetti, people know and implement it more and more with tea as the protagonist. In book it stops especially in the ritual of the preparation.



"For many there is a repetition that makes them feel comfortable and safe, for me, that moment in which we prepare to make tea, or to share it with others, is the bridge between the stress of the day and something much more spiritual and relaxed This is something that, in addition, many people who drink tea regularly, and also those who do it from time to time and for various reasons do not incorporate it into the routine, but if you ask them, they say: It's true, when I take a tecito under a couple of changes. "



In the chapter dedicated to the preparation ceremony there are a lot of options. The containers in which to prepare the infusion are varied (there are teapots made of glass, iron, porcelain, ceramic, silver, clays).



"Choosing the matching teapot is not a minor fact," emphasizes Morlachetti.



"The first to speak on how to structure a meeting around tea were the Chinese, then the Japanese, and coincidentally these days, I was reading a text about Japanese ceremonial, said that for them the instance of encounter with the infusion is based in four principles: harmony, purity, respect and tranquility, and that the consequence of all that is to be able to create a beautiful moment between two or more people, and they also say that if in the midst of the tribulations of life one can Rescue a moment of beauty - not only understood from the aesthetic but above all in relation to what we give and receive in a personal exchange - is, finally very enriching, "says the specialist.



"I am convinced that it has a particular charm: tea joins the simplest things in life, enhances them, completes them, and I invite readers to think about their own story with tea, however small it may be. Let them remember, that they look for situations in their minds where tea was a friend, confidant, that they concentrate on the memory of aroma, tea represents or can represent many good things in life."



