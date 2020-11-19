Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2020 --As COVID restriction cause online spending to spike, working with a reliable box supplier is more important than ever. For businesses looking for attractive, resistant and secure packaging, a wholesale box supplier should meet several key considerations. For more, go to https://racerboxes.com/blog/how-to-choose-a-box-manufacturer-supplier/



An experienced wholesale box manufacturer can provide packaging solutions that work to optimize supply chain and enhance customer retention. Consider the following points before choosing a packaging supplier in Vancouver.



Variety of Boxes and Service Options



Perhaps the key factor in choosing a box supplier is the capacity to meet specific needs. Every business has specific demands in terms of box sizes, models, and materials to accommodate different products and shipping needs. Rather than cookie-cutter sizes, Racer Boxes offers customizable box, which can dramatically reduce shipping costs calculated by size and weight.



Custom Printing Solutions



Add customizing printing to the mix, and it's a winning combination for a box manufacturing supplier. Product packaging creates a strong brand impression. This is particularly important in the COVID era, Printing equals personality, which leads to greater awareness, higher retention, and better brand loyalty.



Winning Customer Service



As a final consideration, any packaging supplier should provide winning customer service. Look for a company with excellent customer service ratings who answers questions in a timely and effective manner.



When it's time to get started the experts at Racer Boxes are committed to providing customers in British Columbia and Washington US with the best packaging solutions.



Contact Racer Boxes now at 604-270-8205 or info@racerboxes.com to learn more about customized packaging solutions for business.



About Racer Boxes

Founded in 1991 by two Hong Kong immigrants, Racer Boxes began as a printing service in Richmond before evolving into the reputable and successful box company it is today. As manufacturers of all types of boxes—moving boxes, storage boxes, and shipping boxes—Racer Boxes has demonstrated real outside-the-box thinking. They've expanded their product line to cater to the food and fashion industry by creating special boxes for seafood packaging, display, and other specialty niches. Their office is located at 5720 Cedarbridge Way in Richmond, British Columbia.



For more information, call 604-270-8205 or visit the company website at https://racerboxes.com/.



