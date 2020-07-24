How to Choose the Most Cost-Effective Thermostat for Home? Here Is the Answer

San Leandro, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2020 --With the development of the times, household technology has become more and more intelligent and simplified. Especially the continuous improvement and use of remote communication technology makes our family life more and more relaxed and comfortable.



Have you ever imagined that your hands be set free and be replaced by a smart touch panel that can monitor the indoor real-time indoor temperature and adjust temperature automatically? Have you ever fantasized about using the remote control to make your life more convenient? Luckily, Vine Smart WIFI Programmable Thermostat will realize all these wishes now.



First of all, the programmable function will make people almost no need to manage air conditioner every day, it will adjust the temperature by itself at a certain time to keep the room temperature at a pleasant temperature. After maybe one-month adjustment, people will hardly need to make any changes to the thermostat program. Only need to set it to automatic mode so that he would automatically adjust the hot and cold mode to keep the room temperature in the desired state.



Then, it also has the function of using the app for remote control via WIFI, as long as the smart thermostat is connected to your router. Every time before people go home, he can turn on the air conditioner in his home through the mobile app. Then, after a half-hour journey, he can enjoy a comfortable temperature when he get home. It won't cause his families to get cold or sick because of the huge temperature difference.



In addition, the Vine TJ610 fifth-generation upgraded thermostat also has a filter replacement reminder function. So that people can find out that the filter needs to be replaced in time, avoiding the breeding of bacteria in the room due to forgetting to replace the filter, and saving his family from illness.



If someone got a Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant in his home, he will be surprised to find that his vine thermostat was also capable of voice control, it's very easily to configure the connection steps according to the steps in the manual. He can issue commands to Alexa on the sofa to switch the thermostat on the vine intelligent thermostat, adjust the temperature and other operations.



A survey was did on the market. Among all the thermostats, vine may not be the most powerful, but it is indeed the most cost-effective intelligent thermostat. His 225 thermostats only needs $59.95 dollars, with almost all The functions possessed by other high-price smart thermostats, such as: app control, programmable, adapt to Alexa, google home, etc. Also the latest version of the TJ610E, the fifth-generation upgrade, is a combination of art and practicality only need $79.95. The high-end touch screen allows people to easily adjust various operating modes. The large adjustable rotary button makes people want to use apps and voice control. It can be easily rotated to adjust the temperature when it is.



Purchase Link: https://www.amazon.com/Vine2;



About Vine

The VINE Connected Corp. is based on 2596 Nicholson street, San Leandro, CA. Which is committed to smart security, smart building, intelligent medical construction and services, based on big data, cloud services and light artificial intelligence. Customers provide a complete "whole-process IoT technology platform" service, include product intelligence, cloud services and service closed loops for mobile applications. With the goal of "connecting the world to create value", the company focuses on the development line of "innovating technology and improving the quality of life" and strives to become the most valuable intelligent life industry IoT service provider.