What Is an Auto Insurance Deductible?



A deductible is the amount a policyholder pays out of pocket before their insurance coverage kicks in for a claim. For example, if a driver has a $500 deductible and files a claim for $2,000 in repairs, they must pay the first $500, while the insurance company covers the remaining $1,500.



Factors to Consider When Choosing a Deductible



- Premiums vs. Out-of-Pocket Costs – A higher deductible generally means lower monthly premiums, but it also means paying more if an accident occurs.

- Emergency Savings – If a driver has enough savings to cover a higher deductible comfortably, they may choose to lower their premiums. If not, a lower deductible may be the safer option.

- Vehicle Value – Owners of older or lower-value cars may choose a higher deductible since repair costs might not justify higher premiums.



Selecting the right deductible requires balancing risk and affordability. It's important for drivers to evaluate their financial situation and driving habits to make the best decision. A higher deductible can lower monthly costs but requires greater financial readiness for unexpected repairs, while a lower deductible reduces upfront expenses after an accident but may lead to higher premiums.



As an independent agency, Kelly Insurance Group works with top-rated carriers to offer competitive auto insurance solutions tailored to each driver's needs.



