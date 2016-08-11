How to Cut the Cord with Sony's BDP-S3500 Wi-Fi Streaming Blu-Ray and DVD Player - Full HD 1080p

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2016 --A revolution has begun. Fed up with high prices, endless fees and taxes, and programming packages with 40 channels never watched, satellite and cable customers across the country are kicking service providers to the curb by cutting the cord and looking for their TV programming elsewhere. Here's a guides to help cut the cord and start saving money now.



The first thing needed when cutting the cord, is a method to deliver content to the television. Some options may include antennas, media hubs or smart tv's. Sony's Wi-Fi Streaming Blu-Ray and DVD Player is a great way to stream Full HD 1080p content over the internet. It is currently being offered as the deal of the day on yugster.com for just $41.97. It normally retails for $119.99 at Best Buy, so it's a steal on Yugster. This device lets users stream and browse online shows and media seamlessly in Full HD. In addition users can explore mobile content on the TV with screen mirroring, and learn more about programs with TV SideView — an app that lets users remotely control the player with a mobile device.



Experience bright, high-quality detail across everything being watch — including DVDs, Blu-ray Discs™, and streamed online content. The BDP-S3500 also upscales standard definition DVD movies to near-HD quality, so you can see them beautifully realized in refined detail.



There are many other options for video streaming over the internet and most of them supports the holy trinity of cord-cutter video streaming apps: Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.



Netflix is the king of online streaming. It has a plethora of original shows like House of Cards, Master of None, Orange is the New Black and Marvel's Daredevil. It has "rescued" shows that were killed too soon, like Arrested Development, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Trailer Park Boys, and Longmire.



The problem with Netflix is that the catalog of films and TV shows is constantly in flux as the studio and networks play games, look for better terms, or set up exclusives on other services.



Hulu is actually owned by companies that run three of the major TV networks. So it's the place to go to find the latest TV shows from ABC, NBC, and Fox the day after the show airs.



Hulu carries many shows from other sources, like Syfy, that can only be viewed on the Hulu website via a browser, for some strange reason.



The catch with Hulu is, even when paying, advertising is still present! There is a commercial-free option for $4 more a month.



Amazon Prime Video is a nice hybrid of an unlimited streaming service like Netflix, plus a video-on-demand store.



Amazon provides its service "free" to anyone with an Amazon Prime account, which is best known for giving customers free two-day shipping—but customers can also get it for $8.99 a month as a standalone service, with none of the other Amazon extras.



Features editor Eric Griffith has some great advice for cord cutters in an article on pcmag.com. "The key to being an effective, Internet-only cord cutter is knowing what apps are available on your hardware of choice, knowing the programming available on those services, and just how much they're going to cost you."



