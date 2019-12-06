How to Design an Effective Trade Show Booth That Attracts Qualified Leads

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2019 --Considering the limits of the human attention span, designing an effective trade show booth can be a daunting task.

- How can a company make the booth stand out?

- How can a company capture and keep the attention of visitors?

- And how can a company convert visitors to leads with booth design?



And while these questions might seem difficult to answer, with the right strategy, they don't have to be.



This article will review the essential design considerations to keep in mind during the planning phase of a trade show booth so that a company can create an impactful exhibit! We'll also reveal a fool-proof way to ensure the display hits the mark and meets the return on investment (ROI) goals.



Do Some Pre-Design Investigation

One of the best ways to get started with a trade show booth design is to visit some relevant trade shows and take notes. Here are some things a company and the employees should look for:

- What booths stand out in their opinion?

- What about them caught their attention?

- What booths are getting the most attention? Why?

- What design elements do they find most striking and appealing?



Take notes on everything that stands out. This can help not only to inspire you during the planning phase of the booth design but also to prioritize the company's budget.



Let Your Goals Inform Your Design

It's time to get super specific about the company goals for attending a trade show. If this is something they need help with, we'd be happy to help, but in the meantime, here are some commonly used trade show goals:

- Brand Awareness

- Lead Generation

- Product / Service Promotion

- On-site Sales



Once the company established what the end-goals are, they can reverse engineer of the booth design to accommodate those goals.



Use the Budget to Prioritize Booth Elements

It's no big secret that trade shows are a major expense for an organization. There are design costs, exhibiting costs, travel expenses, etc. Therefore, it's important to make sure a company are maximizing their design budget by prioritizing the elements that are most likely to achieve their trade show goals.

If properly stored and maintained, trade show booth assets can be used again and again, especially if they have proven to be effective at generating traffic. So take the lifetime use of the exhibit into account when calculating costs.



Qualify Leads with a Clear Message

Contrary to what an employee might initially think, the goal of an effective trade show booth is NOT to attract all people - it's to attract the right people. To do this, signage with an eye-catching copy that is clear, concise, and persuasive is critical.

The goal is that the visitors read and interpret your message instantly. Try to keep the headlines to a 6-word maximum that will tell visitors what the brand is about and attract qualified leads.



Incorporate Design Elements That Stand Out

While design assets will vary depending on the goals, there are certain elements that an organization will find universal amongst all active trade show exhibits. Here are a few to keep in mind:

- Bold Colors

- Eye-Catching Graphics

- Demos that Captivate

- Interactive Components (Tactile Elements, Virtual Reality, etc.)



The final, fool-proof element that will ensure the exhibit is not only a hit but that it is custom-tailored to the goals and your visitor behavior.



Incorporate FastSensor's Revolutionary Experiential Marketing Insights

FastSensor is a proprietary technology that tracks visitor behavior and foot traffic to help you maximize engagement and improve your ROI. With FastSensor's experiential marketing insights, you can:



Attract Attendees

Identify and engage with visitors across all sections of your booth.

Collect data on visit frequency, dwell time, and attraction to improve your layout.



Increase Conversion

Explore how visitors navigate your exhibit to optimize your floor plan.

Tailor the visitor experience to boost lead capture.



Boost Traffic

Analyze foot traffic, conversion rates, and visual appeal.

Use insights to improve engagement and interaction with visitors.

Say goodbye to time-consuming, labor-intensive methods of analysis. FastSensor is efficient and automated and removes invalid records to ensure that you receive accurate, actionable data with 90% passive penetration.



What You Get with FastSensor Insights

Conversion Rate

FastSensor will track the total number of unique visitors against walk-by traffic, so you get an accurate conversion rate for engagement with your booth.



Visitor Journey Mapping

Our technology will also show you the most common route through your exhibit so you can optimize your floor plan for lead capture.



Outreach Funnel

FastSensor will breakdown the total number of foot traffic into unique stages of the marketing funnel (Impressions, Passerbys, Visitors, Engagers) so you can see where you're most effective and where the most potential is.



Display Attractiveness

We track visitor behavior and dwell time to pinpoint which aspects of your exhibit are the most attractive and impactful to potential leads.

Equipped with a well-designed booth and the ability to track, measure, and optimize your exhibit, you're guaranteed a fool-proof plan to design a successful booth that attracts qualified leads. Contact us today to get started!



