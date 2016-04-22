How to Drink Less Hypnotherapy Expert Offers Free Trial on Her Alcohol Reduction Program

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2016 --A world-renowned hypnotherapy expert that has showcased her Alcohol Reduction Program on TV has today announced she is offering a free trial of her program. The 7-Day Drink Less Mind Program has been heavily featured in the media and helps people to cut down on their drinking of alcohol.



The online 7 Days To Drink Less program (http://howtodrinkless.com/) has been hailed by the media for the positive results it has achieved. Since being launched it has helped thousands of people around the world to deal with their problem with alcohol, and now, Georgia Foster the founder and developer of the program is letting people try it for free to see how powerful the program is.



Georgia Foster has become one of the most respected hypnotherapy experts in her field. As such, she has been asked to appear on various TV shows as well as being featured in the media for helping people to cut down on their drinking. People who thought they would never be able to cut down on their drinking have been shocked at how the 7-day program has helped them.



The 7-days drink less alcohol program starts working from day one. It helps those people who struggle with alcohol and allows them to feel healthier and remove the burden of being dependent on alcohol. By using the program, people have reported feeling healthier and enjoying their lifestyle better than they did when they were dependent on alcohol.



Georgia Foster said: "The first day of the program, which is free, will give people the chance to experience how it can help people to reduce the amount of alcohol they drink."



The program that comes with a 60-day money back guarantee has become one of the most recommended ways for a person to cut down on their alcohol intake.



The Seven-Day Drink Less Mind Program



- Over 14 hours of life-changing material, to listen to when suits, throughout seven unforgettable days.

- Fully downloadable audio you can listen to anywhere.

- A healthier, happier you, that sleeps better and drinks significantly less.

- Save money on unwanted alcohol and expensive therapy.

- A fully private, safe and supportive service.

- Risk-free purchase, with our 60 day 100% Money Back Guarantee.

- Improve your family life

- Bonus included

- Lifetime Access, full access to the program for as long as you need.



The author, public speaker and professional hypnotherapist is offering members of the press to try the program for free by contacting her. She is available for interview to talk about alcohol reduction.



About Georgia Foster

Georgia Foster's revolutionary hypnotherapy has changed tens of thousands of lives all over the world. Her easy to follow, amazing strategies are specifically designed to shift your thinking and replace old habits with powerful, positive, new ones.



