How to Fashionably Wear a Hair Tie with TUCK

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2016 --It is more than common for a woman to wear one or more hair ties on her wrist throughout the day. While this may seem like an innocent act, there are several key risks in doing so. Firstly, there is the issue of fashion. A plain black hair tie is not particularly appealing on its own, not to mention the embarrassing hairs that typically wrap the little black band. What's more is that recent studies have found that wrist-worn hair ties are liable to cause skin infections and flair ups.* Here to help solve all of these problems and more in a stylish fashion is TUCK by Koli, a minimalistic bracelet that holds hair ties. With TUCK, no man or woman will have to worry about cutting circulation or detracting from their own style because of the necessity of a hair tie.



The TUCK bracelet in its current form is a simple metal band that sits around the wrist like an inelaborate cuff. On one side, the TUCK bracelet is hollow, providing room for the discreet storage of a hair tie of any standard size, thick or thin. Because of the design of the TUCK bracelet, the hair tie can easily be replaced or removed from the bracelet. In this way, a hair tie can be completely concealed. As for the typical health risks of a hair tie, the TUCK bracelet eliminates these by keeping hair ties from pressing on the skin, which typically causes irritation and cuts circulation. Additionally, this innovative design is truly one-of-a-kind with a patent for the device currently being processed by the United States Patent Office.



As for the appearance of the TUCK bracelet, it is low profile and completely unisex because man buns are awesome too. The bracelet currently comes in either silver or gold, and is shaped to be stylish without making a statement or overpowering other wrist-worn jewellery. With TUCK, no one will have to sacrifice fashionable form for the functionality of a hair tie.



To help TUCK users expand their options, the design team has planned several new designs and materials for the bracelet. To produce these designs, the team has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Donors to the campaign will receive their own TUCK bracelet in either silver or gold at a discounted price. With the support of readers, the TUCK bracelet will forever solve the problems of hair ties.



To learn more or support TUCK, visit the Kickstarter campaign page.