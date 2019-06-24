How to Freeze That Double-Chin Away

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2019 --Let's be honest, we all age. It's something that none of us ever want to admit or face but we eventually have to past a certain point of time in our lives. There is plenty to contend with as you get older, not the least of which is more aches and pains. However, there is one thing that does start to stare us back in the face once we start to look in a mirror past the age of thirty or so. The dreaded double-chin.



Again, we would prefer to ignore it, but it just keeps appearing in that mirror, doesn't it? There are a number of different solutions out there, including surgery, but many people would prefer something quick and non-invasive to get rid of that bit of fat under the chin.



There are laser treatments that can accomplish this, although not everyone is comfortable with lasers and there has also been some interest in using ultrasonic treatments as well. The only issue with ultrasonic treatment is that there is uncertainty over just how effective it is.



So, what else is out there that's quick and effective? The relatively new treatment of CoolSculpting is coming into use and a number of clinics, like the Laser Body Sculpting Clinics, have begun using this new technique for the reduction of fat in the system.



The name really says it all. This is for sculpting the body and not for major weight loss. What is it good for? You guessed it: double-chins! They are a major issue on our faces, taking away our jawline and giving the entire face a sagging appearance, but now you can actually freeze the fat away.



The technical term is selective cryolipolysis, but what it does is to target the fat cells in certain parts of the body, in this case under the chin, and freeze that fatty tissue. As a result, this fat is no longer actually fat, but something closer to dead tissue.



This realization is important because the body is constructed to store fat until it is needed. Originally, the purpose of this function was to allow our bodies a store of calories in case we ever went through a period of starvation or having less food in a day than we need. In North America today, that's usually not a problem, but our body still stores fat for that very reason. Why fat? Because it offers the highest number of calories per gram of weight, making it the best storage method for them.



As a result, our body wants to store fat, but when those frozen lipids under your chin are no longer fat, your body will just get rid of them, and that's how CoolSculpting works. There are several clinics, like Laser Med Clinics, now practicing this technique. Just be sure to discuss this method with your doctor ahead of time in order to ensure that CoolSculpting is right for you!



About Laser Body Sculpting

Laser Body Sculpting, located in Toronto, ON serving the Greater Toronto Area, has a team of trained practitioners to help patients achieve their body goals. CoolSculpting involves the process of controlled cooling technology to target fat cells in areas that are hard to reach with diet and exercise. An appointment can be made to talk about a customized plan today.