London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2019 --Sometimes the worst dental pain imaginable will occur at the most inconvenient times. The good news is that there is a great solution for dealing with your painful root canal pain at the emergency dentist clinic in North London.



Frustrating, nagging pain that is keeping you awake at night can be expertly dealt with by the highly experienced dentists on call. Why go through horrific weekends and evenings waiting for your routine "day-time" dentist to try and fit you in next week?



The great news is that the 24 Hour Emergency Dentist London clinic is geared up for all dental emergencies, and has been for over 12 years. "Providing a premier, safe and professional service has been our aim from the first day" says Ash, one of the managers.



Great online reviews, and thousands of satisfied patients agree. The service extends not just Londoners, but also to visiting tourists.



Knowing that dental emergencies have no set time to "bite you", the clinic is set up with the latest materials, equipment and techniques to provide you with the best care possible.



Feedback for the 24 hour dentist has been very positive.



Mr A. Kelly recently said in a 5 star review "I had a dental emergency a few weekends ago and decided to give this clinic a call. It was a Sunday so I wasn't confident I would get a booking. Surprisingly they were able to offer me an appointment within 1.5hrs of me calling. The whole process was extremely professional, and the dentist was extremely friendly. Always a bonus as I don't really like visiting dentists. Pricing was very reasonable too. I would recommend calling ahead to make an appointment as it puts you in front of walk ins. Definitely recommend and will absolutely use them again in the unfortunate event that I need to. Thanks for helping me out! "



